Travis Linville set for Dancing Rabbit Music Fest opener

Preparations are continuing for the return of the Dancing Rabbit Music Festival in McAlester, with the announcement of the first artist performing on the festival's opening show.
Oklahoma singer-songwriter Travis Linville is set to perform at the May 7 show, with the concert presented free of charge in downtown McAlester by the Dancing Rabbit Music Association.
Two more artists, whose names will be announced over the next two weeks, are also set to perform at the May 7 show, which will mark the first Dancing Rabbit Music Festival event since the show held last fall featuring Parker Millsap.
Once again this year the musical performances and other events associated with the festival will be held along Choctaw Avenue, between Third and Fifth Streets in downtown McAlester. In addition to music, the festival features food trucks and a beer garden along with activities in some of the other venues in the festival area.
"The goal is to make it an all-day event," said Dancing Rabbit Music Association President Blake Lynch. He said the time the May 7 festival will begin and when Linville performs has not yet been finalized.
Following the May 7 show, two more Dancing Rabbit Musical Festival shows are set for June 11 and July 16.
Lynch said Linvill is a good fit for the festival's opening 2022 show.
"For the show, our focus in May is trying to promote Oklahoma artists," Lynch said. "He's a relatively well-known Americana artist."
Linville's name turned up on a number of surveys in regard to the artists people would like to see booked for the Dancing Rabbit Music Festival in 2022, Lynch said.
"Travis's name was on lists of who people wanted us to feature," said Lynch .
Lynch said Linville performed a series of concerts and performances, including some from home and other settings, during last couple of years during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Linville is one of the opening acts for the May 7 show. Plans call for another opening act to be announced next week, followed by announcement of the headliner in two weeks.
"We're still working on the art," Lynch said, of the artwork that will accompany the announcements.
Linville's albums include his latest release, "I'm Still Here," along with "Up Ahead," "Living in the Front Room," "See You Around," "Sun or Moon," "Sounds of the Street" and "Out on the Wire."
Other members of the Dancing Rabbit Music Association include Kyle Spruce and Josh Hass. With the help of sponsors, the Dancing Rabbit Musical Festival concerts are presented free of charge to those attending the event. Some Special VIP seating is available at a cost, but the show is presented to everyone else in attendance without charge, except for items individuals choose to purchase from the food trucks or other vendors.
Organizers kicked off the Dancing Rabbit Music Festival in 2021 with a performance by headliner Charlie Parr last May, followed by shows headlined by John Fullbright last June and the Band of Heathens in July. The festival returned for a one-off fall event featuring Millsap, taking a winter break before organizers began finalizing plans for the upcoming shows in 2022.
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com.
