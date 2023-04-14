Mark Hennen said a project adding transitional homes and foster homes in McAlester continues moving forward.
The lead pastor at King’s House in McAlester said he is excited to see the foundations completed for two homes at Community of Hope — and he hopes to see the whole project complete in five years to help people.
“The ultimate goal is to have this entire six acres full of houses and helping 38 families with foster kids and the whole nine yards,” Hennen said. “And this is the first step of many more to come.”
Hennen said the project originated after some local people brought forth the need for transitional homes and foster homes in the community.
He then spoke with contractors to pick their brain on how to start the process and they revealed they purchased some land about a decade prior to the conversation and they donated it to the church for the project.
Loads of people gathered for a ceremony in September 2022 to break ground at the site and officials are excited to see the foundations finished for the first two homes of the 19 planned for the site.
“And the framers are coming Monday so I think someone could be realistically be living here in the next 3-4 months if we stay on pace,” Hennen said.
Hennen said the church already received applications and is working on a housing program through the Hope House, the homeless shelter in McAlester for women and children.
Hope House is a private, faith-based supportive shelter program that assists homeless women and their children. The shelter provides housing, recovery support, job search assistance, transportation assistance, life-skills training, specialized classes, and resources.
Programs at Hope House aim to help women and their children heal and build a foundation to break a cycle of homelessness.
Officials said an average stay at Hope House is 4-6 months, after which time the organization will recommend certain individuals to the Community of Hope program for 18-24 months.
Shared Blessings, a charitable outreach ministry in McAlester, assumed leadership of Hope House in 2018 to oversee daily operations.
Hope House and Shared Blessings also partnered with Rebuilding Together Kiamichi Country to establish transitional housing opportunities for some of the women who successfully complete the program and are able to pay a reduced rent. The first transitional housing residents moved into a rental home through the program in November 2019.
Church officials said they continue to work with Hope House to connect people going through a program with housing for 18-24 months.
Officials said the duplexes will include 1,200-square-feet three-bedroom homes and 1,050-square-feet two-bedroom homes.
Hennen previously told the News-Capital some church attendees relayed some challenges local families faced.
He said some shared stories of children living in foster care outside of Pittsburg County away from their families and he hopes this program resolves some similar issues.
Numbers of Oklahoma children in foster care declined from 9,315 in 2017 to 7,468 in 2021, according to the latest data available through the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services. But the length of each child’s stay at a foster home increased from 12.7 months in 2017 to 15.1 in 2021.
Hennen said anyone looking to get involved with the project can contact the church or go to https://www.communityofhopeok.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.