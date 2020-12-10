Toy time: Annual toy giveaway set for Saturday

McAlester high school football players move toys from a truck as a sign that it's time again for an annual Christmas toy event.
Organizers and volunteers spent countless hours preparing for the J. Michael Miller Christmas Toy Giveaway — the holiday-friendly free toy event that draws hundreds to McAlester each year set for Saturday.
The event started in 2016 with 800 toys given away and expanded to about 5,000 toys handed out last year — with organizers hoping it continues to grow this year.
"It's been pretty good so far and it's been probably the best this year,” said Reed Marcum, a McAlester High School student. "Everyone really needs help this year because of COVID."
Marcum, his mother, Angie Miller, and his stepfather, McAlester attorney J. Michael Miller, organize the event each year with the help of several family members and volunteers.
This year's event is set for 10 a.m. on Saturday and will be a drive-through event at Ragan Auto at 306 E. Wyandotte Ave. in McAlester.
Hundreds of people lined the sidewalks along Carl Albert Parkway leading to the J. Michael Miller law office in previous years — but this year's event has a new location, route, and precautions to limit community spread of COVID-19 amid the pandemic.
Organizers have said they want to continue prioritizing public health and safety while spreading Christmas cheer.
Those in line will be asked to stay in their vehicle while children point out the toy they want.
Volunteers at the event and anyone walking in line will be required to wear a protective face covering.
Similar changes were implemented at the group's annual book bag giveaway prior to this academic year.
Organizers said the events are in memory of Hudson Campbell and it was never a question if they were going to host this year’s toy giveaway — just how to do it safely.
Anyone wanting to get involved as a donor can drop off items at the J. Michael Miller Law Office or contact Angie Miller through Facebook.
Contact Adrian O'Hanlon III at aohanlon@mcalesternews.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.