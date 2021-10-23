Town hall set over water system improvements

Another town hall meeting offers McAlester voters more information on an upcoming special election regarding a massive water system improvement plan.
McAlester Mayor John Browne said a town hall meeting is set for 6 p.m. Oct. 28 at Kiamich Technology Center will offer more information and open questions ahead of a Nov. 9 special election on a $32.5 million water system improvement project.
"I don't think that anybody that lives in McAlester will deny that this is needed," Browne said. "The question is how do we pay for it."
A Nov. 9 special election allows McAlester voters to decide on two propositions regarding much-needed water infrastructure improvements.
Proposition 1 asks city voters if they want the city to incur a $32.5 million debt for a 30-year loan to pay for water system improvements and related costs.
Proposition 2 asks voters if they was to pass a quarter-cent sales tax to pay for the improvements. If that proposition fails, councilors already approved water rate hikes set to take effect Jan. 1, 2022 to go toward water infrastructure improvements.
City officials and councilors have discussed the 30-year loan in open session over the course of several months.
Councilors also approved water rate increases set to go into effect Jan. 1, 2022 — but Browne said those increases will not take effect if voters approve both the propositions on Nov. 9.
Browne said he will present some information on the Oct. 28 ahead of more details from engineers who've worked on the plan. The meeting will then be open to questions about the project.
The format is similar to that of a town hall meeting Browne held for Ward 3 residents last week.
City officials detailed water improvement plans at the meeting before the mayor opened the meeting to general questions.
"I thought it went very well," Browne said. He added that more people asked him afterward to speak with him in person.
Officials told attendees of last week's meeting about the more than 80 water line breaks during historic winter weather in February that put the McAlester Regional Health Center in jeopardy of evacuating.
Robert Vaughan, McAlester branch manager of Infrastructure Solutions Group, told attendees the four-year water system improvement plan was determined based on need after several outages and other issues.
He said engineers found some schools didn’t have adequate fire flow, some fire hydrants were too far apart, and other issues throughout the system.
The plan covers about 28 miles of water line improvements through the city over four years.
If voters approve the propositions Nov. 9, Browne said the 30-year loan through the Oklahoma Water Resources Board would be at an interest rate less than 2% and governed by the Department of Environmental Quality.
Each year of the plan includes construction in various parts of McAlester. The plan is available on the city of McAlester’s website and on www.mcalesternews.com.
Browne said he hopes anyone with questions about the plan can attend the meeting but it will also be available on Facebook live.
"I'd like to encourage everyone to come to learn more about the water line improvement project," Browne said.
Contact Adrian O'Hanlon III at aohanlon@mcalesternews.com
