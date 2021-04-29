The National Weather Service confirmed a tornado struck parts of northern Pittsburg County on Wednesday.
A preliminary survey shows an EF-1 tornado was on the ground for at least three miles from State Highway 113 to near the intersection of Nale Road and Higgins Road between Indianola and Crowder.
According to the Enhanced Fujita Scale, an EF-1 tornado has estimated winds between 86-110 mph.
NWS survey team members investigated uprooted trees, a destroyed outbuilding and damage to a home Wednesday.
According to preliminary data, EF-1 damage was observed in tree trunks that were snapped along State Highway 113 between Bald Mountain Road and Wildhorse Road.
More EF-1 damage was observed in uprooted trees on Yellow Bull Road along with EF-0 damage found nearby.
EF-0 damage was found along Nale Road after broken branches 1-3 inches in diameter were found by the survey team.
The damage was reported after a tornado warning was issued Wednesday morning by the Tulsa NWS as a cell crossed south of Indianola into Crowder, Canadian, Carlton Landing, and parts of northern Pittsburg County.
Data from the NWS shows the initial warning was issued at 10:40 a.m. with the estimated time of the first recorded damage occurring at 11:01 a.m.
The NWS said the damage survey would continue Thursday after heavy rains complicated the Wednesday survey.
The Pittsburg County/McAlester Emergency Management Office asks people who sustained damage from Wednesday’s storm to contact the emergency management office at 918-423-5655.
Contact Derrick James at djames@mcalesternews.com
