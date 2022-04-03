Tony Joe White: All about Annie and the 'Polk Salad'

Sure, lots of great songs have been written about many subjects, with by far the preponderance of them about the eternal subject of romantic love.
Still, that leaves a world of other subjects for songwriters, and many of them have waxed poetically about a host of other subjects — which got me to thinking about one of the many songs among my lengthy list of all-time favorites.
Some writers, including songwriters, decide to write about what they know best — which can sometimes lead to words I consider regionalisms. That would be an expression that might be familiar to people in a certain part of the country, but totally unfamiliar to others.
Take Louisiana songwriter Tony Joe White. When I first heard his song "Polk Salad Annie," I knew exactly what he was singing about — even before his spoken-word introduction, prefaced by some bluesy guitar riffs and backed by a pounding drum beat:
"If some of ya'll never been down south too much, I'm gonna tell you a little bit about this so that you''ll understand what I'm talkin' about."
Hey Tony Joe, don't worry. I know exactly what you're taking about already, thanks to my two grandmothers, affectionately and respectively known to their grandchildren as Ivy and Mamaw.
Back when I was a kid, they both separately taught me the culinary delights of that southern delicacy commonly called polk salad — although the more correct term would be poke sallet, since it comes from the pokeweed and I've been told sallet is a Cajun term for a mess of greens.
Despite all that, I grew up calling the dish polk salad — because that's what my grandmothers and everyone else I knew called it.
I thought it must be universally known, until I mentioned polk salad to someone had recently moved here from California. A puzzled look crossed her face as she asked "What's polk salad?"
I told her "That's a poisonous plant we pick, boil and eat."
"Huh-uh," she said. She thought I was putting her on — and I don't know If I ever convinced her that I wasn't. From the time I was a kid, I'd learned how to not only identify polk salad in the wild, but also how to gather it, prepare it and cook it. Neither me nor anyone else I knew gave much thought to its poisonous properties.
We'd pick a day, usually in the spring, and take to the woods in search of some wild pokeweed — although we called the wild plant in its unpicked natural state polk salad, not pokeweed — which come to think of it, is not that an appealing name when referring to something you're planning to eat.
Even as a kid, it didn't take me long to learn to identify the bright green leaves, often surrounded by purple berries. Whenever I'd spot some polk as we called it, I got as excited as if I'd spied the prize egg on an Easter egg hunt.
If I didn't actually jump up and down with excitement, I felt like it. Here I was contributing to the family sustenance!
Looking back, I may have been an untypical lad. Given choice between a candy bar or a heap of fried okra, I'd pick the okra very time.
One didn't pull the whole polk plant up by the roots. We simply snapped off the leaves that were the right size, leaving the smaller ones in case we decided to return and pick another bunch.
My grandmothers both taught me the crucial part of the preparation process consisted of what they called parboiling the polk leaves — placing the freshly-picked green leaves in boiling water, all for the purpose of boiling some of the juices from the leaves. If you didn't do that first, then the polk salad could make you sick, they explained.
Once the green leaves boiled awhile, we'd pick up the pot and drain the now-green water from the leaves. Now, we were ready to really cook the polk salad, which consisted of placing the boiled leaves in a skillet slightly lined with oil or grease and cooking up what they called "a mess of greens." It didn't take long, since the leaves were already softened by boiling.
Another part of the tradition consisted of baking some cornbread to go with the finished polk salad, often with some fried potatoes to accompany the meal, perhaps some beans as well. Oh my!
I don't know why the whole process so fascinated me. I guess it had to do with finding something to eat simply by searching through the woods or in a field.
Maybe my aforementioned experience with polk salad is why I liked Tony Joe's ode to the dish so much. Here's the way he described in the next part of his spoken word intro to "Polk Salad Annie," with the beat still pounding in the background:
"Down there we have a plant that grows out in the woods and in the fields, looks something like a turnip green, and everybody calls it polk salad," Tony Joe says. He repeats the word "polk" just as the bass begins an ascending groove, sounding something like "dum-dum-da-dum!" before Tony adds the resolving word "salad" to the line.
He then tells about how Annie would go out every evening about suppertime and pick a mess of polk salad, carry it home and cook it for supper "because that's about all they had to eat, but they did all right."
Heck! Tony Joe hasn't even started singing yet and the song already has one of the funkiest vibes ever! It only gets better when Tony Joe does begin singing backed by the swampy music:
"Down in Louisiana, where the alligators grow so mean, there lived a girl, that I swear to the world, made the alligators look tame."
I always liked the rollicking chorus too, although I had some sympathy for the grandmother in this case: "Polk salad Annie, gators got your granny."
Even Annie's mother had a tough time. Tony Joe explains that "her momma was working on a chain gang."
"Polk Salad Annie" was such a funky song that Elvis Presley and Tom Jones recorded cover versions. I can picture a young Elvis picking some polk salad — but not a young Tom, since he grew up in Wales.
Sometimes when I hear the song, I wonder what some people these days, even here in Southeastern Oklahoma, get from Tony Joe's lyrics. I mentioned once before how I recently went to a lumber store and asked a young clerk for a "weed-whacker." What's a weed-whacker, he asked. Uh, it's used to whack weeds, I replied.
He started to show me a gas-powered weed eater, but I wanted the hand tool. "It's like those guys use on a chain gang," I said, attempting a further explanation. He gazed at me with a puzzled expression and then asked "What's a chain gang?"
For those who haven't partaken of polk salad and may be wondering what it tastes like, it's similar to collard greens or turnip greens, except it has a little of that "wild" taste, kind of like the difference between a wild onion and a green onion.
That reminds me of another song: "Green Onions," the funky instrumental by that Memphis group Booker T. & the MGs, whose members included organist Booker T. Jones, guitarist Steve Cropper and drummer Al Jackson. Lewie Steinberg played bass on the recording, but Donald "Duck" Dunn would later become the bassist most identified with the band.
Yep, if it wasn't too early in the spring, we'd sometimes have some green onions along with our polk salad, corn bread and fried potatoes. Good times!
I think I'll close this edition of "Ramblin'." For some reason, I'm starting to get hungry.
