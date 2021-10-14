Toni Ervin resigns from assistant city manager's post

Soon there will be vacancy in the administration at McAlester City Hall.
Assistant City Manager Toni Ervin submitted her resignation to City Manager Pete Stasiak, which he announced during this week's city council meeting.
"I have a letter from Toni saying she is resigning, effective Oct. 25, 2021, because she's received an offer to become vice president of operations at a bank in Norman," Stasiak said.
Ervin has served as assistant city Manager since October, 2018, moving up to the office from her previous post as the city of McAlester's chief financial officer/treasurer. Her job as assistant city manager called for her to take over the city's day-to-day operations, with the exception of the fire and police departments, and the city's economic development wing.
The assistant city manager's position became open in 2018 after McAlester Mayor John Browne decided the city needed to reinstate the position. City councilors at the time agreed and funded $110,000 for the position in the city's 2018-2019 budget.
Ervin is married to former McAlester City Attorney Joe Ervin, of the Ervin and Ervin law firm. Joe Ervin did not seek an extension of his contract to serve as city attorney when the firm's contract expired on June 30, 2021.
Toni Ervin told the News-Capital following the meeting, she and Joe and their children who are at home will be making the move to the Norman area. She said she will miss McAlester, but this is a good opportunity for her.
She started with the city of McAlester on Sept. 20, 2010, as the city's chief accountant. By Dec. 21, 2011, Toni Ervin had become the city's chief financial officer/treasurer and continued to fill that post until her selection to the assistant city manager's seat.
Stasiak recounted some of her history when announcing the resignation.
"I actually hired Toni as chief accountant," he said. "She was promoted to our CFO."
Since her promotion to CFO, the city has not has a "finding" when financial records were reviewed or audited, Stasiak said.
Stasiak told how Ervin came to him seven years ago and asked to expand the city's financials, which added about 20 pages to the report. Stasiak said she made the request "for transparency."
Ervin's awards while handling the city's finances includes the Government Officers Finance Association Award for Financial Reporting Achievement for four consecutive years. Since her promotion to assistant city manager, where her duties include overseeing the city's financial department, the city has won the award for another three years in a row.
Stasiak also spoke of how the State Auditor and Inspector's Office came to McAlester several years ago after examining the city's records. Then-State Auditor Gary Jones called the city one of the most transparent his office has encountered in the entire state.
Stasiak noted that Toni Ervin spent 11 years as a city of McAlester employee, while Joe Ervin and his father, Bill Ervin, had both served as the city attorney for 13 years each.
"That's 37 years of service for one family," Stasiak said. "I think that speaks volumes."
McAlester Mayor John Browne and Ward 1 City Councilor Weldon Smith also recognized Ervin for her service to the community, with Browne adding that Bill Ervin has also served as state representative.
At the time Toni Ervin became assistant city manager in 2018, the assistant city manager's position had been vacant for a number of years.
"Her last day is Monday, Oct. 25," Stasiak said. "We will miss her deeply."
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com.
