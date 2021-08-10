TO DO THIS WEEKEND: World's biggest steam engine comes to McAlester

EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
1. Check out the world's largest steam locomotive — Union Pacific's Big Boy No. 4014 — on an overnight stop in McAlester as part of a 10-state tour celebrating railroad heritage and the communities Union Pacific serves.
2. The Big Boy was built in 1941 and weighs 1.2 million pounds, making it the largest, heaviest, and most powerful operational steam locomotive in the world. It stands 17 feet tall and is 133 feet long.
3. The McAlester stop will be a “viewing only” stop, which is a location where people can view the Big Boy only, with no tours on the Experience the Union Pacific Rail Car and no merchandise sold.
WHY ATTEND?
"The Big Boy makes a big impression in communities it visits, reminding us of bygone days and the important role the railroad continues to play in our global economy," said Scott Moore, Union Pacific Senior Vice President – Corporate Relations and chief administrative officer.
FOR MORE INFORMATION: The overnight stop in McAlester will be near the intersection of North Main Street and East Krebs Avenue at 4 p.m. Aug. 12 before leaving Aug. 13 at 9 a.m. Once the train begins its trek, a map showing No. 4014's location and route will be available at www.upsteam.com. The McAlester News-Capital will provides photos and video of the stop.
Things to do
Thursday
Union Pacific's Big Boy No. 4014 overnight stop, 4 p.m., near the intersection of North Main Street and East Krebs Avenue. Check out the world's largest steam locomotive for free on an overnight stop in McAlester as part of a 10-state tour celebrating railroad heritage and the communities Union Pacific serves.
Trivia Night at Spaceship Earth Coffee, 345 E. Choctaw Ave. in McAlester. Free and fun trivia competition.
Friday
Miranda Lambert at choctaw Casino & Resort.
Saturday
CR in the park, 6 p.m., Chadick Park, South Third Street and East Chadick Avenue in McAlester. King's House Celebrate Recovery team offers a resource table with free hot dogs and water, plus an inflatable, horse shoes and cornhole for anyone to enjoy food and fellowship.
Live music at Spaceship Earth Coffee, 345 E. Choctaw Ave. in McAlester. Dance to music by Paul Benjaman Band.
Live concert and dance at the Okie Dance Hall and Saloon, 1818 S. Main St. in McAlester. Dance to music by Boone Mendenhall and Warhorse.
Send us your upcoming community events in an email to editor@mcalesternews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.