TO DO THIS WEEKEND: Whole Hawg Days, concerts, trivia, and more

EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
1. The 37th annual events brings three days of events starting with the Eufaula Round Up Club Rodeo on Thursday.
2. Whole Hawg Days parade is Friday at 7 p.m. in downtown Eufaula.
3. Poker run Saturday from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. with events all day in Eufaula.
WHY ATTEND?
Poker run, rodeo, pork cook off, bingo, arts and crafts, free games for kids, free food, great music, and a whole lot more! You do not want to miss out on one of the best festivals in Eufaula, Oklahoma as the city celebrates Whole Hawg Days, said organizers on Facebook.
FOR MORE INFORMATION: Full schedule of events, how to register for events, and how to volunteer can be found on the Eufaula Chamber of Commerce's Facebook page "Eufaula Area Chamber." The Eufaula Chamber can be contacted by calling 918-689-2791.
Things to do
Thursday
Trivia Night at Spaceship Earth Coffee, 345 E. Choctaw Ave. in McAlester. Free and fun trivia competition.
Eufaula Round Up Club Rodeo, McIntosh County Fairgrounds in Eufaula.
Friday
McAlester Chamber of Commerce Golf Tournament at Arrowhead Golf Course in Canadian. To signup or for more information contact the Chamber at 918-423-2550 or 918-916-5729.
Whole Hawg Days Parade in downtown Eufaula begins at 7 p.m.
Campwide Campfire at Robbers Cave State Park in Wilburton. Join us around the fire for a time of decompression and fellowship during our weekly Campwide Campfire. Weather permitting, we’ll gather behind the Nature Center next to Lake Carlton every Friday at 7 p.m.. Be sure to bring along a camp dinner or s’mores fixings to enjoy some time with your fellow campers and park staff.
Saturday
Eufaula Whole Hawg Days will be celebrated all day in Eufaula with the poker run from 9 a.m. to p.m., car show at 10 a.m. at Kiwanis Park, cornhole and turtle races at the Community Culture Center from 3 to 5 p.m. A complete schedule of events can be found on the Eufaula Chamber of Commerce's Facebook page "Eufaula Area Chamber."
Cave Loop Guided Hike at Robbers Cave State Park. Join us on the trail at 9 a.m. to the cave from which we get our name! This 3/4-mile, moderate to difficult hike meets at the Cave Trail info board and is one you won't want to miss. Please bring supportive hiking shoes and water.
Live concert and dance at the Okie Dance Hall and Saloon, 1818 S. Main St. in McAlester. Dance to music by The Bo Posey Band.
Concerts at the Xtreme Amphitheater in Eufaula. The venue hosts concerts every weekend in July with the Deadweight Band on July 31. Tickets for each concert are available for purchase at www.xtremeresortok.com
Send us your upcoming community events in an email to editor@mcalesternews.com.
