TO DO THIS WEEKEND: Water Circus, music festival, cookie crawl, and more

EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
1. Cirque Italia returns to McAlester with the Gold Unit performing seven shows over four days at the Expo Center.
2. According to Cirque Italia, the show features performances on a stage that holds 35,000 gallons of water that performers dazzle over while thrilling the audience with every move. With this unique feature under the tent, guests will be surprised, for it’s a show of its own.
3. One free child ticket is included with every full price level 2 or 3 adult ticket purchased with the promo code FACEFREE.
WHY ATTEND?
"Gold Unit performers can't wait to take you back in time," Cirque Italia said online. "Join us to dance, laugh, and be in awe of our new 2021 show."
FOR MORE INFORMATION: Visit the Water Circus Gold Unit '21 Tour on Facebook or www.gold.cirqueitalia.com to purchase tickets and learn more about the show.
Things to do
Thursday
Beta Iota Cookie Crawl: Cookies for a Cause from 4 to 7 p.m. in downtown McAlester. We have 11 stops along the cookie crawl where you will taste delicious cookies. Participating Locations: Honey Beene Boutique & Salon, The Skin Company Med Spa, Dottie's, Yellow Gazebo, Harper & Grey House, Common Roots, The Olive Branch, McAlester Grazing Co., Beta Iota Hot Chocolate & Cookie Stop, Whispering Meadows Winery, and The Galleria/Interior Resources Punch cards may be purchased at Honey Beene Boutique & Salon 319 E. Choctaw Ave. $10.00 each cash only. All proceeds will benefit local charities.
Sip and Shop at the Olive Branch, 120 E. Choctaw in McAlester from 6 to 8 p.m. Join us for an evening of great food and fellowship and create your Christmas wish list with us! Enjoy a charcuterie table from McAlester Grazing Co. while you find the perfect gift for you! We can share your list with your grandma, mom, boyfriend, husband, bestfriend, anyone who might need a gift idea for you!
Cirque Italia's Water Circus: Gold Unit begins 7:30 p.m. at the Expo Center in McAlester, 4500 West US-270 in McAlester.
Friday
Cirque Italia's Water Circus: Gold Unit begins 7:30 p.m. at the Expo Center in McAlester, 4500 West US-270 in McAlester.
Saturday
Parker Millsap live at the Dancing Rabbit Music Festival in downtown McAlester with events starting at noon. This is the last show of our 2021 music series. The main stage will be just off Choctaw Ave. next to the Ice House and Lance's Barber shop in downtown McAlester, OK. Live music in the street, food trucks, beer gardens, and more! Food truck and beer garden will open at noon, concert begins at 3 p.m. with afterhours music at Spaceship Earth Coffee Co.
Cirque Italia's Water Circus: Gold Unit will have three shows, 1:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m., and 7:30 p.m. at the Expo Center in McAlester, 4500 West US-270 in McAlester.
Kids and Karts Fall Festival hosted by Vicars Powersports, 1904 S. Main St. in McAlester from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Bring the kids out for a fun free day and ride the Go-Carts, grab a Wassup Hotdog, try the obstacle course, get their face painted and learn ATV Safety! They will have a blast and it won’t cost you a dime!
Sunday
Cirque Italia's Water Circus: Gold Unit will have two shows at 1:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m., at the Expo Center in McAlester, 4500 West US-270 in McAlester.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.