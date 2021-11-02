EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
1. Check out free food, fun, games, and music at The Grillmarks Festival Series 2021 Ribtoberfest in downtown McAlester along Choctaw Avenue.
2. Cooks will compete in a rib cookoff, best bit contest, and best barbecue sauce contest. The event's meat sponsor is ZZ's Country Store, a butcher shop in Indianola that will provide competitors with 2 lbs. of German sausage and two full, untrimmed racks of pork spare ribs.
3. BierKraft and Prairie Partisan Ales will host biergartens with Oktoberfest-style beers. Tulsa-based Americana artist Jacob Tovar will perform at Spaceship Earth Coffee during the event.
WHY ATTEND?
"We just want people to come out and have fun," said Jeremy Beaver, chairperson of the McAlester Makers competition committee. Teams competing check in at 9 a.m. but cooking won't start until around 11 a.m. and judging starts at 1 p.m. with the winners announced at 6:30 p.m. Polkameisters will play at 3 p.m. and Jacob Tovar will play at 7 p.m.
FOR MORE INFORMATION: Check out more on the event's Facebook page and online at https://grillmarksfestival.com/ribtoberfest2021
Things to do
Thursday
Cypress Cove Knap-In, 7 a.m. to 11:55 p.m. Nov. 7, Juniper Point Recreational Area. This event offers a chance to learn how to make arrowheads with tools and rocks available for purchase, but admission is free.
Friday
Cypress Cove Knap-In, 7 a.m. to 11:55 p.m. Nov. 7, Juniper Point Recreational Area. This event offers a chance to learn how to make arrowheads with tools and rocks available for purchase, but admission is free.
Teen Game Time, 3:30 p.m., McAlester Public Library, 401 N. 2nd St., McAlester. Teens are welcome at the McAlester Public Library for free snacks, drinks, video games and board games.
Saturday
Cypress Cove Knap-In, 7 a.m. to 11:55 p.m. Nov. 7, Juniper Point Recreational Area. This event offers a chance to learn how to make arrowheads with tools and rocks available for purchase, but admission is free.
Parkin' at the patch, 8 a.m., Ward Ranch Pumpkin Patch, 3471 NW Highbridge Rd in Wilburton. Car and truck show alongside a craft fair at the Ward Ranch Pumpkin Patch.
