TO DO THIS WEEKEND: Pop-up shops, concerts, cruise night, more

EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
1. Numerous vendors from the McAlester area will be setting up inside The Venue in downtown McAlester at 120 E. Choctaw Ave. from July 9-10 with shops opening at 10 a.m. each day.
2. Vendors include Tannehill Furniture, The Olive Branch, Riv & May, The Gourmet Cupboard, McAlester Grazing Co., Thistle + Clover, Pampered Chef, Sip Life Creations, GRIT XIII, and MiscBlissCo will be setting up shop.
3. Every item purchased from each vendor will earn an entry into the big giveaway on Saturday worth more than over $250.
WHY ATTEND?
Gourmet foods, pampered chef, women’s clothes and accessories, infant and child clothes and accessories, succulents, handmade soap, furniture, wood carved items and so much more!
FOR MORE INFORMATION: Contact The Venue at 918-470-4608 or on Facebook.
Things to do
Thursday
Trivia Night at Spaceship Earth Coffee, 345 E. Choctaw Ave. in McAlester. Free and fun trivia competition.
Friday
Live music at Spaceship Earth Coffee, 8 p.m., 345 E. Choctaw Ave. in McAlester.
Summer Pop-up Shops inside The Venue, 10 a.m., 120 E. Choctaw Ave. in McAlester. Gourmet foods, pampered chef, women’s clothes, and more at the Summer Pop-up Shops event with every item purchased from each vendor earning you entry into a big giveaway on Saturday.
Hank Williams Jr. in concert at the Choctaw Casino Grand Theater in Durant at 8 p.m. Known for a unique blend of country, rock and blues, Williams is famous for hits like "There's a Tear in My Beer" and "A Country Boy Can Survive" and has received a variety of awards from the Country Music Association and the Academy of Country Music. Tickets are available by visiting www.choctawcasinos.com
Saturday
McAlester Cruise Night from 6 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. in downtown McAlester. This year’s event will feature live bands, inflatables and other children friendly events along with a burn-out competition with a cash prize and event photographer. More details can be found on the event's Facebook page.
Concerts at the Xtreme Amphitheater in Eufaula. The venue hosts concerts every weekend July, with Mason Jar Revival Band on July 17, Bottoms Up Band on July 24, and the Deadweight Band on July 31. Tickets for each concert are available for purchase at www.xtremeresortok.com
