TO DO THIS WEEKEND: Old Town Junk and Flea Market

EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
1. Shop local and discover hidden gems in out community.
2. Food, antiques, crafts, and fun for the whole family.
3. Vendor booths are $10 for a 10x10 spot with food trucks welcome.
WHY ATTEND?
"We feel like people are always excited to shop flea markets, and instead of having to go out of town, we’re bringing this fun event to Old Town McAlester, where we continue to grow the market and enjoy seeing new faces in our historic Old Town area" — Mandi Holt, owner of Main Street Junction.
FOR MORE INFORMATION: Stop by Main Street Junction at 2645 N Main in McAlester or call 918-558-7115.
Things to do
Thursday
Teen Cooking Class from 3:30 - 5:00 p.m. at the McAlester Public Library, 401 N. Second St. in McAlester. Teens in grades 6-12 are welcome to learn some quick and easy recipes!
Friday
Second annual Haileyville School PTO Bingo from 5-8 p.m. at the American Legion Post 79, 400 S. Second St. in McAlester. Come join us and support our cause to help our teachers and our school at Haileyville!
Spring Bingo and Pie Auction hosted by Krebs Eagles PTO from 5:30 - 8 p.m. at the Krebs School Cafeteria, 20 SW Fifth St. in Krebs. Come play bingo and win some amazing prizes while support our amazing school!
Alpine Ice and Espresso Grand Opening from 6 - 8 p.m. at 621 Hwy 2 North in Wilburton. We hope you can join us for a great evening of live music, performing will be Lane Knight!
Saturday
2020 Cowboy Run 5K and one-mile fun run from 7 a.m. to Noon at the McAlester High School, 1 Buffalo Dr. in McAlester. Put on your running shoes, and join the Pittsburg County OSU Alumni Chapter for the 2020 Cowboy Run
Old Town Junk and Flea Market beginning at 8 a.m. in the McAlester Old Town Antiques District, 2645 N. Main in McAlester. The market will be held the first weekend of every month beginning March 6th and 7th and continue through the first weekend of June! Vendors are welcome!
Pittsburg County Passport Fair from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Emergency Operations Center, 701 EOC Drive in McAlester. This Passport Fair as a community service in an effort to make it convenient for people to apply for a passport who might not be able to do so during working hours.
Night of Worship hosted by Mountain Song Ministries and 831 Oklahoma Mission McAlester from 6:30 - 8 p.m. at South C and West Miami in McAlester. Come and spend the night worshiping our Great Savior and entering His presence.
