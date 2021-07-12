TO DO THIS WEEKEND: Movies in the Park, free music, hikes, and more

EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
1. The free movie showing in Chadick Park returns Saturday with the showing of “Raya and the Last Dragon” beginning at dusk. Chadick Park is located at the intersection of South Third Street and Chadick Avenue in McAlester.
2. “Raya and the Last Dragon” (2021) is Disney’s new release, set in the fantasy world where humans and dragons lived in harmony before sinister monsters threatened the land and humanity. The movie follows a character’s journey to find the last dragon and restore humanity.
3. Concessions will be available.
WHY ATTEND?
McAlester Tourism Department Director Billy Sumner said he hopes the schedule will allow people time to plan on attending for a free movie night.
FOR MORE INFORMATION: Check out the city of McAlester tourism Department’s Facebook page for more information.
Thursday
Indianola Community and Senior Citizens Center will host its annual meeting and Indian taco dinner at the Indianola Community and Senior Citizens Center located at 305 South Street in Indianola. The meeting will begin at 5 p.m. with the taco dinner running from 5:30 - 7:30 p.m. Cost is $10.
See more Page A6
Trivia Night at Spaceship Earth Coffee, 345 E. Choctaw Ave. in McAlester. Free and fun trivia competition.
Friday
Isaac McClung will perform live Spaceship Earth Coffee, 345 E. Choctaw Ave. in McAlester, beginning at 8 p.m. From Stillwater, Oklahoma, McClung is a folk singer-songwriter whose innate melancholic joy for life translates into soulful songs, resonating masterfully in folksy blue.
Campwide Campfire at Robbers Cave State Park in Wilburton. Join us around the fire for a time of decompression and fellowship during our weekly Campwide Campfire. Weather permitting, we’ll gather behind the Nature Center next to Lake Carlton every Friday at 7 p.m.. Be sure to bring along a camp dinner or s’mores fixings to enjoy some time with your fellow campers and park staff.
Saturday
Cave Loop Guided Hike at Robbers Cave State Park in Wilburton. Join us on the trail to the cave from which we get our name! This 3/4-mile, moderate to difficult hike meets at the Cave Trail info board and is one you won’t want to miss. Please bring supportive hiking shoes and water.
Movies in the Park at Chadick Park beginning at dusk.
Concerts at the Xtreme Amphitheater in Eufaula. The venue hosts concerts every weekend July, with Mason Jar Revival Band on July 17, Bottoms Up Band on July 24, and the Deadweight Band on July 31. Tickets for each concert are available for purchase at www.xtremeresortok.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.