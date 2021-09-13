EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
1. The final installment of this year's series will be Disney's "Onward."
2. The film is directed by Dan Scanlon, produced by Kori Rae and written by Scanlon, Jason Headley, and Keith Bunin, and stars the voices of Tom Holland, Chris Pratt, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, and Octavia Spencer.
3. It all happens at dusk in Chadick Park. Bring your lawn chairs and blankets. Concessions will be available
WHY ATTEND?
McAlester Tourism Department Director Billy Sumner said he hopes the schedule will allow people time to plan on attending for a free movie night.
FOR MORE INFORMATION: Check out the city of McAlester tourism Department’s Facebook page for more information.
Things to do
Friday
Isaac McClung performing live at Spaceship Earth, 345 E. Choctaw Ave. in McAlester at 8 p.m. McClung is a folk-singer/songwriter from Stillwater.
Bingo and raffle at St. Joseph Church Hall, 290 NW Church St. in Krebs at 6 p.m. The event is open to the public.
Campwide Campfire at Robbers Cave State Park in Wilburton. Join us around the fire for a time of decompression and fellowship during our weekly Campwide Campfire. Weather permitting, we’ll gather behind the Nature Center next to Lake Carlton every Friday at 7 p.m.. Be sure to bring along a camp dinner or s’mores fixings to enjoy some time with your fellow campers and park staff.
Movie Night at Juniper Point Recreational Area in Bugtussle. "The Little Mermaid" will show at 8:30 p.m. and "Tremors" at 10:30 p.m. Soda and popcorn will be available for purchase for $1 each. All ages welcome. All children must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Admission is $5 at the gate per vehicle.
Saturday
Movies in the Park at Chadick Park. Disney's "Onward" will be the final film shown of this year's Movies in the Park series. The park is located off of South 3rd Street and Chadick in McAlester.
Karaoke at Juniper Point Recreational Area in Bugtussle beginning at 7:30 p.m. Admission is $5 at the gate per vehicle.
