TO DO THIS WEEKEND: Lovera’s Cooking Class, live music, trivia night, and more

EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
1. Learn how to prepare chicken parmesan from scratch.
2. The event will be held from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday Aug. 28.
3. Check out the class at Lovera’s Market, 95 NW Sixth St. in Krebs.
WHY ATTEND?
Learn how to make everyone’s favorite: Chicken Parmesan, Lovera’s Owners said on Facebook.
FOR MORE INFORMATION: Check out how to get in the class and which classes are coming next by calling 918-423-2842, going online to www.loverasmarket.com, or clicking on Lovera’s Cooking Class | Chicken Parmesan on Facebook.
Things To Do:
Thursday
Trivia Night, Thurs. 7-10 PM, Spaceship Earth Coffee, 345 E Choctaw Ave McAlester, OK 74501. Come enjoy weekly trivia night, every Thursday at 7 p.m.
Friday
LIVE MUSIC: Dan Martin and the Great American Wolf, 8-11 p.m. Aug. 27, Spaceship Earth Coffee, 345 E Choctaw Ave McAlester, OK 74501. Dan Martin and the Great American Wolf will perform LIVE this Friday at Spaceship Earth Coffee. All ages welcome!
Sunday
Cars and Coffee McAlester School Drive, 8 a.m.-noon on Aug. 29, 418 S. George Nigh Expy McAlester, OK 74501. Bring school related items that will be donated to McAlester Public Schools.
Monday
Youth Open Mic Night, 6 p.m. Aug 30, Spaceship Earth Coffee, 345 E. Choctaw Ave. McAlester, OK 74501. Come enjoy or participate with young (18 & Under) local singers, songwriters, and performers. Sign up on www.spaceshipearth.coffee/openmic.
