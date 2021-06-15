EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
1. Carnival games for kids, fun music and good food for everyone will be available at the Juneteenth Festival on June 19.
2. Bebo and the Evildoers will perform and organizers hope to have a talent show for children aged 6-17.
3. Guest speakers will connect with attendees and detail history of Juneteenth.
WHY ATTEND?
“It’s just going to be a fun time where they get out and enjoy themselves in celebration of Juneteenth,” Organizer Barbara Smitherman said.
FOR MORE INFORMATION: Festivities start at 10 a.m. June 19 at Michael J. Hunter Park in McAlester. Anyone interested in more information or participating can contact the group through its Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/groups/155770326562356.
Things to do
Thursday
Trivia Night at Spaceship Earth Coffee, 345 E. Choctaw Ave. in McAlester. Free and fun trivia competition.
Friday
The Little Mermaid Jr. production by McAlester Community Theatre, 7 p.m., S. Arch Thompson Auditorium at 201 E. Adams Ave. in McAlester. Local actors return to the stage for the theatrical production based on the classic under-sea journey. Admission is $10 for adults and $5 for children 8 years old or younger.
Wilburton Open Rodeo, 8 p.m., Wilburton Rodeo Arena. Bareback riding, team roping, tie-down roping, bull riding, women's barrel racing, ranch bronc riding, women's breakaway roping, bulldogging, junior barrels and more. Admisison is $8 for adults, $5 for children younger than 10, $5 for senior citizens.
Live music at Spaceship Earth Coffee, 8 p.m., 345 E. Choctaw Ave. in McAlester.
Relay for Life Let's Glow Bingo, 6-9 p.m. Friday, Expo Center in McAlester. Join this bingo charity event to benefit Relay for Life.
Saturday
Juneteenth Festival, starts at 10 a.m., Michael J. Hunter Park at 1401 E. Chickasaw Ave. in McAlester. Carnival games, food, live music by Bebo and the Evildoers, three-on-three basketball tournament, talent show and more. More information available at at https://www.facebook.com/groups/155770326562356.
Movies in the Park, starts at dusk, Chadick Park at South Third Street and East Chadick Avenue in McAlester. The city of McAlester offers free movies shown on a big screen in Chadick Park with plans to announce a backup venue in case of inclement weather. More information is available on the McAlester Tourism Facebook page.
Book signing, 1-4 p.m., 7838 Krebs Lake Road in McAlester. Join this meet and greet for a book signing held by Simply Country Ranch.
The Little Mermaid Jr. production by McAlester Community Theatre, 7 p.m., S. Arch Thompson Auditorium at 201 E. Adams Ave. in McAlester. Local actors return to the stage for the theatrical production based on the classic under-sea journey. Admission is $10 for adults and $5 for children 8 years old or younger.
Robbers Cave State Antique Tractor and Implement Show, starts at 7 a.m., Robbers Cave State Park in Wilburton. The annual event features a look into the history of agricultural equipment with live entertainment, food vendors, and free admission for anyone looking to buy, sell, trade or browse.
Wilburton Open Rodeo, 8 p.m., Wilburton Rodeo Arena. Parade starts at 2 p.m. at EZ Mart. Bareback riding, team roping, tie-down roping, bull riding, women's barrel racing, ranch bronc riding, women's breakaway roping, bulldogging, junior barrels and more. Admisison is $8 for adults, $5 for children younger than 10, $5 for senior citizens.
Concerts at the Xtreme Amphitheater in Eufaula. The venue hosts concerts every weekend in June and July, with The Brad Duvall Band on June 19, Bo Posey Band on June 26, Stoney LaRue and Jason Boland on July 4, Mason Jar Revival Band on July 17, Bottoms Up Band on July 24, and the Deadweight Band on July 31. Tickets for each concert are available for purchase at www.xtremeresortok.com
Talimina Scenic Mountain Bash, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., 11318 SE 1140 Ave. in Talihina. Bigfoot photo booth, Sasquatch Saloon, cornhole tournament, Bigfoot funnel cakes, pie eating contest, giant water slide, live bands and more. A $2 entry is donated to Kiamichi Valley Food Pantry — or you can bring canned goods for free entry. Children 15 and younger, military veterans, and senior citizens enter free.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.