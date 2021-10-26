EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
1. The McAlester Regional Health Center Foundation Health Fair is a drive-through event with multiple vendors that will be setup to pass out free swag items, educational information and offer opportunities to win big prizes such as a 65 inch television, 12' by 20' garage, bedlam tickets, and more.
2. All you have to do is show up Oct. 28 at the Expo Center in McAlester and drive thru between the hours of 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. to get vouchers for free clinic screenings and much much more!
3. The Monster Mash Trunk or Treat event will have prize for best costume or best decorated vehicle.
WHY ATTEND?
"We understand that many in our area can't afford, or don't make the effort to get regular screenings completed," said McAlester Regional Health Center Foundation Director Chris Plunkett. "This drive through event is a way to get some of their healthcare needs met that evening, but also use the vouchers for the screenings at a later date. It is important to know that this health fair makes it fun, we will be giving away numerous prizes, such as a new 12' by 20' garage, hot tub, kids prizes and much more! The event is free and all they have to do is drive thru and tune into the MRHC Foundation Facebook page for the drawings on each Friday in November prior to Thanksgiving."
FOR MORE INFORMATION: Visit MRHC's Foundation Page at "MRHC Foundation."
Thursday
McAlester Water Line Improvement Project Town Hall Meeting, 6 p.m. Kiamichi Technology Center at 301 Kiamichi Dr. in McAlester. City of McAlester officials host a town hall meeting presenting information on the Nov. 9 vote for water line improvements. The event will also be recorded on Facebook Live.
Halloween Trunk or Treat, 5-7 p.m., at Eastern Oklahoma State College in Wilburton. Adults and children can enjoy free games and trunk or treat provided by many of Eastern’s student organizations, faculty divisions and staff departments. Children are encouraged to wear their costumes and participate in the Boo Parade. Registration for the Boo Parade begins at 5:45 p.m., with the parade starting at 6 p.m. Parade winners will be announced in a variety of age brackets. In the event of rain or inclement weather, the carnival will take place in the Goddard Building.
Friday
Customer Appreciation Day, 10 a.m. The Olive Branch at 120 E. Choctaw Ave. in McAlester. The Olive Branch hosts trick-or-treating for customers.
Freedom Ford's Trunk or Treat, 4-7 p.m., Sam Wampler's Freedom Ford at 720 S. George Nigh Expy in McAlester. Sam Wampler's Freedom Ford hosts a free Halloween Trunk or Treat with a haunted walk through inside.
Free Halloween Dodgeball Game, 6-8 p.m., Top Prospects Sports Academy at 405 E. Chickasaw Ave. in McAlester. A free community event open to the public with no age limit for anyone looking to play some Halloween-themed dodge ball.
Boos and Brews at BierKraft at 925 E. Washington Ave. in McAlester. Join BierKraft for a Halloween party with best costumer winning free swag.
Pittsburg Booster Club invites everyone to the 11th annual Trail of Death at Drew Park in Pittsburg. This year will feature new areas and takes approximately one hour to walk through. $10 per person that will go toward Pittsburg Schools' booster club.
Saturday
Terrifying Terrific Talents talent show and Keep McAlester Beautiful Benefit, 11:30 a.m., Spaceship Earth Coffee in McAlester. Talent show is open and free to the public to attend. Entry fee is $5 for various categories with performances being limited to 5 minutes and prizes awarded to winners. Registration is available at https://spaceshipearth.coffee/talen-show.
Bud's Halloween Block Party, 3 p.m., Bud's Craft at 306 E. Choctaw Ave. in McAlester. A family-friendly event for all ages with game, a bounce house, vendors and free food from Wassup Dawgs.
Lady Buffs Haunted Car Wash, 7 p.m., 1408 E. Wade Watts Ave. in McAlester. McAlester Lady Buffs host a haunted car wash at Buff It Auto Wash for a scary-fun fundraiser.
Sunday
Lakewood Drive-Thru Trunk-or-Treat, 6-8 p.m., Lakewood Christian Church parking lot at 840 S. George Nigh Expy in McAlester. Lakewood hosts a drive-through trunk-or-treat.
