TO DO THIS WEEKEND: Health fair, haunted trails, fall festival, and more

EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
1. The McAlester Regional Health Center Foundation Health Fair is a drive-thru event with multiple vendors that will be setup to pass out free swag items, educational information and offer opportunities to win big prizes such as a 65 inch television, 12' by 20' garage, bedlam tickets, and more.
2. All you have to do is show up Oct. 28 at the Expo Center in McAlester and drive thru between the hours of 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. to get vouchers for free clinic screenings and much much more!
3. The Monster Mash Trunk or Treat event will have prize for best costume or best decorated vehicle.
WHY ATTEND?
We understand that many in our area can't afford, or don't make the effort to get regular screenings completed," said McAlester Regional Health Center Foundation Director Chris Plunkett. "This drive thru event is a way to get some of their healthcare needs met that evening, but also use the vouchers for the screenings at a later date. It is important to know that this health fair makes it fun, we will be giving away numerous prizes, such as a new 12' by 20' garage, hot tub, kids prizes and much more! The event is free and all they have to do is drive thru and tune into the MRHC Foundation Facebook page for the drawings on each Friday in November prior to Thanksgiving."
FOR MORE INFORMATION: Visit MRHC's Foundation Page at "MRHC Foundation."
Things to do
Thursday
"An Evening in Indianola" benefiting the Indianola Community and Senior Citizens Center and Indianola and Choate Prairie Cemeteries.
Friday
Chili's McAlester 8th annual St. Jude Golf Tournament at the McAlester Country Club, 1500 Country Club Rd. in McAlester. Four man scramble tees off at 10 a.m. $75 per person includes; green fees, lunch, and your first beer. Visit Chili’s in McAlester to get an entry form.
MEGA Gymnastics presents a creeptacular haunted house from 5:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. at 13 E. Jackson Ave in McAlester. Admission is $5.
Lovers Lane Haunted Trail at Juniper Point Recreational Area from 8 p.m. to midnight. A half-mile trail filled with some of the deadliest entities you've ever seen or heard of. $5 per person and is handicap accessible.
Pittsburg Booster Club invites everyone to the 11th annual Trail of Death at Drew Park in Pittsburg. This year will feature new areas and takes approximately one hour to walk through. $10 per person that will go toward Pittsburg Schools' booster club.
Saturday
Fall Festival at Simply Country Ranch, 7838 Krebs Lake Road, McAlester, OK 74501. From 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., the festival will feature a pumpkin launching contest, hay maze, food, farm animals, live music, and more More information can be found by visiting www.simplycountryranch.com or on their social media pages.
MEGA Gymnastics presents a creeptacular haunted house from 2:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. at 13 E. Jackson Ave in McAlester. Admission is $5. A play zone will be available for littles to enjoy while their adults check out the haunted house. Admission to the play zone is $5 and must be purchased with a haunted house ticket.
Pittsburg County Farmers Market will be open from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Halloween Carnival hosted by Realty One Leader Group Reliance at 223 E. Wyandotte in McAlester from 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Games, prizes, costume contest, and tons of fun.
Lovers Lane Haunted Trail at Juniper Point Recreational Area from 8 p.m. to midnight. A half mile trail filled with some of the deadliest entities you've ever seen or heard of. $5 per person and is handicap accessible.
Haunted Trail at Lake Eufaula State Park, 111563 OK-150, Checotah, Oklahoma, 74426. Trail is open from dark to 10 p.m. $3 per person. For more information call 918-689-5311.
Pittsburg Booster Club invites everyone to the 11th annual Trail of Death at Drew Park in Pittsburg. This year will feature new areas and takes approximately one hour to walk through. $10 per person that will go towards Pittsburg Schools' booster club.
Sunday
Lovers Lane Haunted Trail at Juniper Point Recreational Area from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. A half mile trail filled with some of the deadliest entities you've ever seen or heard of. $5 per person and is handicap accessible.
Monday
Youth Open Mic Night at Spaceship Earth Coffee beginning at 6 p.m. at 345 E. Choctaw in McAlester. This is an opportunity for young (ages 18 & under) local singers, songwriters, writers, and performers to get some experience playing public gigs, show off their chops, or even share new material. Visit www.spaceshipearth.coffee/openmic/ to sign up and view the rules.
