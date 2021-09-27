TO DO THIS WEEKEND: Hard Times Festival, Oktoberfest, Bigfoot festival, and more

EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
1. Venture into the small town of Hartshorne for the Hard Times Festival Saturday, Oct. 2, and be transported back into the Great Depression era of the late 1920s and ‘30s. This festival celebrates the enduring spirit of those who survived the trying years of the Depression.
2. The Jackfort Gang will do a train robbery reenactment at high noon at the RailVet Park.
3. Vendors who would like to setup for the event can contact Jerry Earp at 918-297-3651 for more information.
WHY ATTEND?
“The festival celebrates the spirit of those who survived the lean years of the Great Depression. The resilient men, women and children who ‘were poor, but didn’t know it’ and who had to ‘use it up, wear it out, make do, or do without’ are proudly remembered on Oct. 2, 2021,” said organizers on Facebook.
FOR MORE INFORMATION
Contact Jerry Earp at 918-297-3651
Thursday
Trivia Night at Spaceship Earth beginning at 7:30 p.m. with prizes for teams who finish first through third. 345 E. Choctaw in McAlester.
Friday
Day 1 of the Honobia Bigfoot Festival and Conference at the Kiamichi Mountain Mission Campgrounds in Honobia, OK 74549. This year’s festival will feature food and craft vendors, a kids zone, live music, and more. For vendor applications and for more information call 918-755-4549 or visit www.honobiabigfoot.com.
Campwide Campfire at Robbers Cave State Park in Wilburton. Join us around the fire for a time of decompression and fellowship. Weather permitting, we’ll gather behind the Nature Center next to Lake Carlton every Friday at 7 p.m.
Saturday
Cave Loop Guided Hike at Robbers Cave State Park in Wilburton. Join us at 9 a.m. on the trail to the Cave from which we get our name! This 3/4-mile, moderate to difficult hike meets at the Cave Trail info board and is one you won’t want to miss. Please bring supportive hiking shoes and water.
Hartshorne Hard Times Festival in downtown Hartshorne featuring vendors and more along with a train heist by the Jackfort Gang at High Noon.
Day 2 of the Honobia Bigfoot Festival and Conference at the Kiamichi Mountain Mission Campgrounds in Honobia, OK 74549. This year’s festival will feature food and craft vendors, a kids zone, live music, and more. For vendor applications and for more information call 918-755-4549 or visit www.honobiabigfoot.com.
Hartshorne Cruise Night from 6 to 10 p.m. in downtown Hartshorne.
BierKraft is celebrating a traditional German Oktoberfest for the second consecutive weekend. The Oct. 2 event is free to attend. The PolkaMeisters will be playing from 6 to 9 p.m. The event will feature many German-style beers, including the brewery’s new Märzenbier, the original Oktoberfest beer, and its first collaboration beer with The Cape Brewing Co. in Jenks. Siegi’s bratwursts will also be on the menu.
