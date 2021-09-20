TO DO THIS WEEKEND: Garage sales, car show, bluegrass, Oktoberfest, and more

EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
1. The Annual City Wide Garage Sale is set for Friday and Saturday, Sept. 24-25 with no permits required to hold a sale during the dates.
2. More than 160 residences between McAlester and Krebs are listed on the official map with more not listed simultaneously holding their sales over the same weekend.
3. The map can be found by visiting McAlester Tourism on Facebook with physical copies available at both Krebs and McAlester City Halls with a map and addresses printed in the News-Capital.
WHY ATTEND?
McAlester Tourism Director Billy Sumner said the event brings a lot of business to the city and he reminds those participating to act responsibly during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
FOR MORE INFORMATION: Call 918 424-1923 in McAlester or 918 423-6519 in Krebs with more information available on the McAlester Tourism Facebook page.
Things to do
Thursday
Trivia night at Spaceship Earth starting at 7:30 p.m. at 345 E. Choctaw Ave. in McAlester. Prizes awarded to those who finish first through third place.
Friday
McAlester/Krebs City Wide Garage Sale. Maps can be found by visiting McAlester Tourism on Facebook with physical copies available at both Krebs and McAlester City Halls with a map and addresses printed in the News-Capital.
Jayson Starkey live at Spaceship Earth at 8 p.m. at 345 E. Choctaw Ave. in McAlester. Starkey is an acoustic singer-songwriter known for roots music, blues and Americana.
Eddie Sanders presents Eufaula’s first XTreme Bluegrass Festival at the Xtreme RV Resort in Eufaula, OK. Friday's concerts begin at noon with the last act beginning at 10:15 p.m. Tickets are $25 and $50 for a weekend pass. Tickets can be purchased at www.xtremebluegrass.com or at the gate.
Saturday
The inaugural Oklahoma State Penitentiary Car Show sponsored by the McAlester Masonic Lodge #9 and the City of McAlester. The show is set to last from 8 a.m. to noon at OSP in McAlester. Money from the event will benefit the employee funds at both Oklahoma State Penitentiary and Jackie Brannon Correctional Center in McAlester.
McAlester/Krebs City Wide Garage Sale. Maps can be found by visiting McAlester Tourism on Facebook with physical copies available at both Krebs and McAlester City Halls with a map and addresses printed in the News-Capital.
Oktoberfest at BierKraft, 925 E. Washington in McAlester. Tickets are limited to 75 guests and are available for $12 at the brewery and include a commemorative German stein. Compimentary bratwurst will be served at the event by The McAlester Home Store.
St. Jude's Benefit Concert at the Ice House Parking Lot in downtown McAlester. Bands will begin playing at 1 p.m. with bands playing trough 8 p.m. Money raised will benefit St. Jude's Children's Hispital.
Eddie Sanders presents Eufaula’s first XTreme Bluegrass Festival at the Xtreme RV Resort in Eufaula, OK. Saturday's concerts begin at 11 a.m. with the last act beginning at 9:45 p.m. Tickets are $25 and $50 for a weekend pass. Tickets can be purchased at www.xtremebluegrass.com or at the gate.
Judy Chastain Ministry presents A Night Under the Stars with God at McAlester Rotary Park, 801 N. 9th Street in McAlester at 3 p.m. Concession will be available/
Submit your things to do by email at editor@mcalesternews.com or on our Facebook and Twitter accounts.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.