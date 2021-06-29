EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
1. McAlester’s Stars and Stripes Fireworks Show at the Expo Center has $20,000 worth of fireworks.
2. Starts around dusk on Sunday, July 4 at the Expo Center is at 4500 West U.S. Highway 270, adjacent to the Pittsburg County Fairgrounds.
3. Gates open earlier for people to enjoy concessions from the Non-Uniform Council Food Truck, J-Beaux's Cajun Fusion, Wassup Dogs, Froggy' Frozen Fluff, and more.
WHY ATTEND?
"We encourage everybody to come out. Bring your family and friends and come out and celebrate the Fourth of July with us," McAlester Tourism Director Billy Sumner said.
FOR MORE INFORMATION: Check out the city of McAlester tourism Department's Facebook page for more information.
Things to do
Thursday
Trivia Night at Spaceship Earth Coffee, 345 E. Choctaw Ave. in McAlester. Free and fun trivia competition.
Hartshorne 4th of July Rodeo, 6 p.m., Hartshorne Roundup Club Arena. Watch open rodeo events like calf roping, bareback riding, women’s breakaway roping, bull riding, team roping, double mugging, nightly Money The Hard Way and more. More information available by calling 580-239-0476 or 918-867-2348.
Friday
Live music at Spaceship Earth Coffee, 8 p.m., 345 E. Choctaw Ave. in McAlester.
Blue Mountain Festival Annual Street Dance and Cornhole Tournament, 6 p.m. to 11 p.m., corner of North 10th and Penn Avenue in Hartshorne. Enjoy community fun activities in Hartshorne with a cornhole tournament and vendors opening at 6 p.m., and live music starting at 8 p.m. Cornhole contestants can contact Matt Isom at 918-318-0090 to register with a $20 team entry fee.
Hartshorne 4th of July Rodeo, 6 p.m., Hartshorne Roundup Club Arena. Watch open rodeo events like calf roping, bareback riding, women’s breakaway roping, bull riding, team roping, double mugging, nightly Money The Hard Way and more. More information available by calling 580-239-0476 or 918-867-2348.
Boom in the Vally, 7 p.m., Choctaw Nation Capitol Grounds in Tuskahoma. Enjoy this drive-in fireworks show that is free to the public. Outside food and non-alcoholic drinks are permitted. More information is available at www.choctawnation.com/Boom.
Saturday
Dancing Rabbit Music Festival on Choctaw Avenue in McAlester. Admission is free with VIP passes available to purchase. Vendors open at 5 p.m., Isaac McClung starts at 6 p.m., Joshua Hass plays at 7 p.m., Band of Heathens plays at 9 p.m. Email questions to hello@dancingrabbit.live. Check out the Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/dancingrabbitmusic and the website at https://dancingrabbit.live/.
Hartshorne 4th of July Rodeo, 6 p.m., Hartshorne Roundup Club Arena. Watch open rodeo events like calf roping, bareback riding, women’s breakaway roping, bull riding, team roping, double mugging, nightly Money The Hard Way and more. More information available by calling 580-239-0476 or 918-867-2348.
Concerts at the Xtreme Amphitheater in Eufaula. The venue hosts concerts every weekend July, with Stoney LaRue and Jason Boland on July 4, Mason Jar Revival Band on July 17, Bottoms Up Band on July 24, and the Deadweight Band on July 31. Tickets for each concert are available for purchase at www.xtremeresortok.com
4th of July on Lake Eufaula, 9:30 p.m., in Eufaula. Fireworks will be launched from the Southpoint Boat Ramp across the lake from the marina.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.