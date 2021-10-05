EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
1. The final weekend of Keep McAlester Beautiful's Fall Cleanup is Saturday, Oct. 9 and Sunday, Oct. 10 with Oct. 9 being the only day hazardous waste will be accepted along with paper shredding. The cleanup will be held at 301 East Polk Ave. in McAlester.
2. The event is free and only open to residents of McAlester on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Sunday from 12-3 p.m.
3. Residents can bring anything they want to get rid of to the event. Mattresses, hot water heaters, electronics that plug in or run on battery, tires, car batteries, refrigerators, commodes, and roof shingles just to name a few. Brush will not be accepted.
WHY ATTEND?
"We have this for all the items that you can't normally get rid of easily," said Megan Waters, executive director of Keep McAlester Beautiful. "You know, they don't fit in your trash can. It's hard to dispose of any other way, so bringing them all to the armory gets all that stuff out of your way all at the same time."
FOR MORE INFORMATION: Contact Keep McAlester Beautiful at 918-426-4444 or on Facebook at Keep McAlester Beautiful.
Things to do
Thursday
First National Bank's 125th Anniversary Celebration at 235 E. Choctaw in McAlester from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event will feature free food and great prizes
Trivia Night, Thurs. 7-10 PM, Spaceship Earth Coffee, 345 E Choctaw Ave McAlester, OK 74501. Come enjoy weekly trivia night, every Thursday at 7 p.m.
Saturday
Pyle Mountain Cannabis Festival from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 245 Jernigen Rd. in McAlester. The event will feature vendors, food trucks, a patient drive, games, and more. A medical card is not required to attend, only to medicate. Entry fee is $5.
Family Glow Night begins at 6 p.m. at William P. Mullen Park, 309 W Springer Ave. in McAlester. The community event will feature glow party fun and games for the whole family. Bring a lawn chair and dress in bright colors. Feel free to bring your own glow stick accessories. Let's connect as a community and have some fun!
