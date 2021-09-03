TO DO THIS WEEKEND: Drag races, rodeo, and more

EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
1. H-Town Throw Down will host Clash on the Concrete III on Saturday, Sept. 11.
2. Spectator gate opens at 10 a.m. Price for admission is $10 per person with children 10 and under free.
3. The races will feature five classes of vehicles, daily driver, true street, tailgate, small tire, and big tire.
WHY ATTEND?
"Come show support to the racers both from near and far along with local community organizations," said Hartshorne Mayor Ashley Faulkner. "It’s a fun, safe, laid back outdoor event for all to enjoy."
FOR MORE INFORMATION: Visit the H-Town Throw Down's page on Facebook for the full schedule of events and rules for racers. Questions can also be answered by Mike Angeli by calling 918-429-4250.
Address to the races is 300 Jupiter Street in Hartshorne.
Things to do
Friday
McAlester Boys and Girls Club Benefit Golf Tournament will be held at the McAlester Country Club, Country Club Rd. in McAlester. 100% of the proceeds will go to the club to benefit local youth. Visit the club at 305 East Chadick in McAlester to sign up.
Sammy Hagar & The Circle at the Choctaw Grand Theater in Durant. Doors open at 6:30 with showtime at 8 p.m. Tickets are on sale at www.ticketmaster.com
Saturday
H-Town Throw Down's Clash on the Concrete III, located at 300 Jupiter Street in Hartshorne. Admission is $10 with children age 10 and under free.
The 5th annual Wilburton Police Department Back the Blue Bull Bash will begin at 7 p.m. at the Wilburton Rodeo Arena, 1500 W Blair St. in Wilburton. Admission is $10. The rodeo will feature money the hard way for the fans and open bull riding for an entry fee of $85. For more information call Chad Lucas at 918-839-2898.
