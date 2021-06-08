TO DO THIS WEEKEND: Dancing Rabbit Music Festival and more

EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
1. The Dancing Rabbit Music Festival will feature Grammy-nominated artist John Fullbright, Stephen Speaks, and Taylor Atkinson on Saturday.
2. Food trucks and beer gardens are set to add a street-festival atmosphere to the second of a three music festivals this summer in downtown McAlester.
3. The cost of admission is free with VIP seats available for purchase.
WHY ATTEND?
"People were friendly and happy to be there. People were really appreciative. I just want to see people turning out and having a good time," Organizer Josh Hass said of the first concert last month.
"We can support the festival. We can attract some large names to McAlester," Organizer Blake Lynch told the News-Capital.
Things to do
Thursday
What About Bob’s Chuckwagon Races, June 10-13, 3471 NW Highbridge Road, Wilburton, OK 74578. The 12th annual event offers four days of exciting events, featuring a concert and barrel racing on Thursday night, live music and pasture team roping on Friday, followed by chuckwagon races on both Saturday and Sunday. For more information, call 918-465-6694 or visit the Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/WhatAboutBobChuckwagonRace.
Trivia Night at Spaceship Earth Coffee, 345 E. Choctaw Ave. in McAlester. Free and fun trivia competition.
Friday
Live music at Spaceship Earth Coffee, 8 p.m., 345 E. Choctaw Ave. in McAlester. Free live music by Chris Blevins.
Good Ole' Time Southern and Bluegrass Gospel, 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., Rotary Park at 801 N. Ninth St. in McAlester. Free southern and bluegrass gospel revival with Judy Chastain, the Mize Family, Praise Time Three, Saved By Grace, Richard Carr, Waves of Faith.
Saturday
Dancing Rabbit Music Festival on Choctaw Avenue in McAlester. Admission is free with VIP passes available to purchase. Taylor Atkinson opens at 5 p.m., followed by Speaks at 7 p.m. and headliner Fullbright at 8:30 p.m. Email questions to hello@dancingrabbit.live. Check out the Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/dancingrabbitmusic and the website at https://dancingrabbit.live/.
Good Ole' Time Southern and Bluegrass Gospel, 4 p.m. to 10 p.m., Rotary Park at 801 N. Ninth St. in McAlester. Free southern and bluegrass gospel revival with Canaan Bound, Kelli Martin, Still Blessed, the Mize Family, Praise Time Three, Saved By Grace, Richard Carr, Waves of Faith.
Concerts at the Xtreme Amphitheater in Eufaula. The venue host concerts every weekend in June and July, with Christy Molasky set to headline on June 12, The Brad Duvall Band on June 19, Bo Posey Band on June 26, Stoney LaRue and Jason Boland on July 4, Mason Jar Revival Band on July 17, Bottoms Up Band on July 24, and the Deadweight Band on July 31. Tickets for each concert are available for purchase at www.xtremeresortok.com
