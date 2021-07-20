TO DO THIS WEEKEND: Camping, trivia night, music and more

EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
1. Enjoy nature in an immersive experience, watch wildlife, see natural features, hear nature's sounds at Campwide Campfire at Robbers Cave State Park in Wilburton.
2. Weather permitting, we’ll gather behind the Nature Center next to Lake Carlton every Friday at 7 p.m.
3. Be sure to bring along a camp dinner or s’mores fixings to enjoy some time with your fellow campers and park staff.
WHY ATTEND?
Join us around the fire for a time of decompression and fellowship during our weekly Campwide Campfire, organizers said on social media.
FOR MORE INFORMATION: Check out Robbers Cave State Park on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/RobbersCaveSP/ or call 918-465-2562 for more. Also look at http://www.TravelOK.com/RobbersCave for more.
Thursday
Trivia Night at Spaceship Earth Coffee, 345 E. Choctaw Ave. in McAlester. Free and fun trivia competition.
Friday
Live music at Spaceship Night at Spaceship Earth Coffee, 345 E. Choctaw Ave. in McAlester. Live music featuring Melissa Hembree and Andrew Metcalf.
Campwide Campfire at Robbers Cave State Park in Wilburton. Join us around the fire for a time of decompression and fellowship during our weekly Campwide Campfire. Weather permitting, we’ll gather behind the Nature Center next to Lake Carlton every Friday at 7 p.m.. Be sure to bring along a camp dinner or s’mores fixings to enjoy some time with your fellow campers and park staff.
Catholic Family Weekend with Bishop Konderla, 5 p.m. Friday to 6 p.m. Sunday, at Robbers Cave State Park in Wilburton. Join Bishop David Konderla and Catholic families from across the Diocese for a weekend of camping, hiking, praying, playing, swimming and grilling. More information available at https://dioceseoftulsa.org/catholic-family-weekend.
Saturday
A Night Under the Stars with God, 3 p.m. to 8 p.m., Rotary Park at 801 N. Ninth St. in McAlester. Judy Chastain Ministry presents performances by Saved By Grace, The Ransomed, The Black Family, Warrior's Song, Still Blessed, and more. Concessions will be available. More information available at 580-927-5828.
Live concert and dance at the Okie Dance Hall and Saloon, 1818 S. Main St. in McAlester.Dance to music by The Outlaws.
Concerts at the Xtreme Amphitheater in Eufaula. The venue hosts concerts every weekend in July, with Bottoms Up Band on July 24, and the Deadweight Band on July 31. Tickets for each concert are available for purchase at www.xtremeresortok.com
Send us your upcoming community events in an email to editor@mcalesternews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.