TO DO THIS WEEKEND: Blues festival, bingo, hiking and more

EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
1. The 31st annual Rentiesville Dusk 'til Dawn Blues Festival will feature more than 30 bands on three stages.
2. Bands will play each night from 5 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sept. 3-5.
3. Temperatures will be checked at the gate and social distancing will be encouraged as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.
WHY ATTEND?
“I would not be doing this if I did not think it was safe,” said organizer Selby Minner. “Musicians need to work, and we need to play.”
FOR MORE INFORMATION: Call 918-855-0978 or email selbyminner@gmail.com. Full schedule can be found at www.dcminnerblues.com or on Facebook at Rentiesville Dusk til Dawn Blues Festival. Address for the festival is 103020 D.C. Minner St. Checotah, OK, 74426.
Things to do
Friday
8th Annual Chili's McAlester St. Jude Golf Tournament at the McAlester Country Club, 1500 Country Club Road in McAlester. Tee off is at 10 a.m. with lunch starting at Noon. $75 per team includes all fees, lunch, and one beer, Mulligans available for $5 with a limit of four.
Drag Bingo benefiting the McAlester chapter of Oklahomans for Equality. $25 for 10 games and live entertainment. All ages welcome. Other fundraises include a 50/50 raffle and a drag makeover for $50 for the person of your choosing. Event will take place at the VFW Post 1098, 1426 NW Morris Ave. in McAlester.
Campwide Campfire at Robbers Cave State Park in Wilburton. Join us around the fire for a time of decompression and fellowship. Weather permitting, we'll gather behind the Nature Center next to Lake Carlton every Friday at 7 p.m.
Saturday
Cave Loop Guided Hike at Robbers Cave State Park in Wilburton. Join us at 9 a.m. on the trail to the Cave from which we get our name! This 3/4-mile, moderate to difficult hike meets at the Cave Trail info board and is one you won't want to miss. Please bring supportive hiking shoes and water.
Lovera's Cooking Class from 5-8 p.m. at 95 NW 6th Street in Krebs. For this class you will learn how to prepare homemade tortellini completely from scratch using fresh, high-quality ingredients and easy-to-master cooking techniques. Tickets are $50 and can be purchased at www.eventbrite.com/e/loveras-cooking-class-cheese-tortellini-tickets-164701718273
