EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
1. Shared Blessings will host its Back-to-School Bash from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. Aug. 5 at the Main and Oklahoma Church of Christ at 1700 S. Main St. in McAlester. It offers children free socks and underwear, hygiene products, clothes, food and fun.
2. The annual J. Michael Miller Book Bag Giveaway is set for 10 a.m. Aug. 7 at 323 1/2 E. Carl Albert Pkwy in McAlester. It offers free school supplies in more than 5,000 backpacks.
3. The Shared Blessings event will have fun and games and the J. Michael Miller event will have free COVID-19 vaccinations plus some free, noninvasive cancer screenings for children.
WHY ATTEND?
“We thought ‘what could we do to be different’ so we focused on clothes, hygiene items, things like that. Both events really help children in our area," Shared Blessings Director of Operations Joey Clark said of the partnership.
"It's great for both of us so we can help more people," said Reed Marcum, a J. Michael Miller Bookbag Giveaway organizer.
FOR MORE INFORMATION: Shared Blessings is a nonprofit benefiting thousands of local children. More information is available on the Shared Blessings Facebook page, website at www.sharedblessings.tv., or by calling 918-423-8624. The J. Michael Miller Book Bag Giveaway event page on Facbeook has more information on the event and how to get involved.
Things to do
Thursday
Trivia Night at Spaceship Earth Coffee, 345 E. Choctaw Ave. in McAlester. Free and fun trivia competition.
Saturday
Crazy Days, 8 a.m., in Downtown McAlester. Join the downtown tradition with the biggest sales of the year at stores opening early Saturday morning with the theme being Garden Party and selfie stations set up for fun.
Annual Cornhole Tournament, registration at 11 a.m. and bags fly at 1 p.m., North 10th Street and Qualla Street in Hartshorne. Register for the annual cornhole tournament at 11 a.m. with $50 per team with players 13 years or older and $30 per team with players 12 years or younger. Tournament starts at 1 p.m. with first and second being awarded in each division and 50% of entry fees going toward the city of Hartshorne Park renovations.
Giant Free Giveaway, 8 a.m. to noon, King's House at 124 V. Hubert Smith Dr. in McAlester. King's House is hosting its inaugural Giant Free Giveaway with clothing, furniture, toys and more available for free. Anyone who wants to donated gently used items can email info@thekingshouse.church to schedule a drop-off time.
