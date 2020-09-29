Ashley Lerblance wants to help cancer patients answer the same questions she had after her diagnosis.
The McAlester woman said she felt despair, anger, and hopelessness after she was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2009 without any help with resources and head covering advice from a wig closet in a big city. So she and her daughter, Lexie, started the TLC Wig Closet in McAlester to help locals navigate through the journey after being diagnosed with cancer.
"You kind of feel like you get the raw end of the stick when you're diagnosed with cancer," Ashley said. "And I remember feeling like I just didn't have what I need."
Ashley added that she was grateful for all the friends and family who offered support, but she felt lost when searching for guidance on how to deal with cancer and her hair loss due to chemotherapy at a place that was supposed to offer it.
So Ashley learned how to help through the Cancer Society's "Look Good-Feel Good program" and received assistance from Sharon Lackey, who was a volunteer with the American Cancer Society at the time. She said Caroline and Echelle Joyce McNalley, who were also volunteering with the American Cancer Society at the time, also helped her get the wig closet off the ground.
The Lerblances started the TLC Wig Closet opened in 2010 at the McAlester Regional Health Center to offer wigs, scarves and other head coverings to local cancer patients — as well as some advice from cancer survivors.
Although data wasn't tracked early on, the Wig Closet distributed 157 items to cancer patients in 2018 — including 38 wigs, 25 wig caps, 17 turbans, 17 Styrofoam wig holders, 13 hats, 19 scarves, eight wig supplies, five prostheses, and 12 brochures.
In 2019, The TLC Wig Closet distributed 164 items to cancer patients — including 33 wigs, 28 wig caps, 34 turbans, 13 Styrofoam wig holders, 14 hats, 10 scarves, 12 wig supplies, to prostheses, and 18 brochures.
Items offered at the Wig Closet come primarily from donations and through fundraisers — one of those being an annual 5K run.
But that event is changing this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, which also reduced how many items the TLC Wig Closet has been able to offer in 2020.
"While times have changed, the need hasn't stopped," said Chris Plunkett, executive director of the MRHC Foundation. "The need is still there."
In place of the 5K, the TLC Wig Closet is kicking off a fundraiser campaign on Thursday called "Wigging Out For A Cause."
Individuals were asked to seek donations to go toward the TLC Wig Closet in support of locals impacted by cancer. Those individuals will share information on their Facebook pages asking people to donate and the MRHC Foundation will post the statistics every two or three days to show the fundraiser's progress.
Anyone can donate on the MRHC Foundation's special page at https://mrhcfoundation.givingfuel.com/mrhc-foundation-giving2. Contributors can also send donations to MRHC in Care of The TLC Wig Closet.
If anyone is interested in being added to the list of individuals, they can reach out to Plunkett or the MRHC Foundation.
Plunkett said the goal is to raise at least $10,000 — but organizers hope to raise more to help locals.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.