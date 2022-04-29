Work continues at the new Shops at McAlester shopping center, with a new store opening date set and ongoing construction underway.
City of McAlester Economic Development Director Kirk Ridenour said another of the new shopping center's main anchor stores is expected to open in a few weeks.
"TJ Maxx is opening May 25," Ridenour said. Covering 21,000 square feet, the TJ Maxx department and clothing store will be the second-largest store at the Shops at McAlester site, next to Hobby Lobby.
Construction on the Jiffy Lube building, which will cover 3,324 square feet, is nearer to completion.
"The new Jiffy Lube building is almost up," said Ridenour.
Work is also proceeding on a multi tenant building that will house a Tropical Smoothie Cafe and T-Mobile, with room for two more businesses, Ridenour said. Tropical Smoothie is designed to cover 1,800 square feet, while T-Mobile calls for a 2,500-square-foot facility. Ridenour said there's room for two more tenants in the building.
Tropical Smoothie Cafe,offers much more than an array of smoothies, including breakfast foods, along with flatbread sandwiches, quesadillas, salads, sides, kids foods and wraps in a variety of offerings.
Plans are also moving forward for construction of a Five Below facility, Ridenour said, referring to the store where most items cost $5 or below. "The steel to build it is on the site," he said. The Five Below building, which would be along the same strip that includes Hobby Lobby, Burke's Outlet and TJ Maxx, is designed to cover 9,728 square feet.
Rackroom Shoes, which is adjacent to Ross, covers 5,550 square feet.
When completed, the aforementioned stores and businesses will join those already open at the site, including Hobby Lobby, Burke's Outlet and Starbucks.
"We're going to continue to see them open over time instead of all at once," said Ridenour. "Progress is continuing."
Ridenour said the new traffic signal site that's been under construction at the intersection of Fourteenth Street and U.S. Highway 69 is expected to be completed and operative in several weeks.
"The new estimated timeline is the first of June," he said. Once the traffic signal is in place, it's expected to facilitate traffic to the site.
Shops at McAlester is in the process of development and construction through Burk Collins and Company. Through a Tax increment Financing or TIF agreement with the McAlester City Council and Pittsburg County commissioners, Collins agreed to construct the shopping center and planned traffic signal at his own expense. In return, he gets to collect 90% of the city and county's portion of sales tax revenue from businesses at the site for five years or until he collects $5 million, whichever comes first.
Details of the TIF agreement were worked out through the McAlester Area Southside Reinvestment Committee, also known as the Highway TIF Committee, consisting of representatives of entities which benefit from city and county tax collections.
The five-year / $5.5 million countdown started in March, with the sale of the first item from Starbucks, the first business to open at the Shops at McAlester center.
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com.
