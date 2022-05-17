Another major store is preparing to open the Shops at McAlester highway shopping center — and it's bringing more to McAlester than its store.
TJ Maxx plans its Sunday grand opening opening from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. on May 22 at the Shops at McAlester location.
In addition to the new store, TJ Maxx plans to add approximately 60 full and part-time jobs to the area.
In celebration of its new McAlester location, T.J.Maxx will contribute to the local community by donating $10,000 to Hope House of McAlester Inc., a company spokesman said. T.J. Maxx's McAlester store will also join all other stores nationwide in sponsoring Save the Children’s U.S. Programs through its annual in-store fundraising campaign.
“Our newest store in McAlester will offer an ever-changing selection of high-quality, on-trend and brand-name merchandise at the amazing prices T.J.Maxx is known for," Tim Miner, president of T.J.Maxx, said in a release. "Our buyers create a unique mix that offers value for styles in every department, and we’re excited to bring this experience to a new neighborhood.”
“With a constant flow of new arrivals, we offer an exciting one-stop-shop that makes it easy for consumers to stay on-trend with styles they love and save big every single day.”
Kirk Ridenour, the city of McAlester's Economic Development Director, said the addition of the T.J. Maxx store at Shops at McAlester says a lot about McAlester.
"Each store that opens validates our retail area," said city of McAlester Economic Development Director Kirk Ridenour. "It shows how much of a retail hub McAlester is."
City Manager Pete Stasiak noted the significance of another major store opening at Shops at McAlester.
"It's going to bring more people to our community and drive more people to shop at our community," Stasiak said. "They will hopefully drive through town to look at our amenities, including downtown."
Hope House Executive Director Scott Walker said the $10,000 donation to the homeless shelter for women and children is much appreciated.
"We're so grateful that a business like T.J. Maxx that's coming into McAlester would want to make such a valuable donation," Walker said. "This donation will help vulnerable women and their children at a crossroad in their lives."
T.J.Maxx describes itself as the nation’s leading off-price retailer with more than 1,200 stores currently operating in 49 states and Puerto Rico.
The new store will open at the Shops at McAlester location at Fourteenth Street and U.S. Highway 69, also known as the George Nigh Expressway in McAlester, with a physical address of 1204 Tanglewood Drive.
T.J. Maxx joins Hobby Lobby and Burkes Outlet in the shopping center's main strip, with Ross yet to announce its opening plans.
T.J. Maxx offers brand name and designer deals on fashion, accessories, jewelry, home, beauty and more.
It's McAleste store covers approximately 21,000 square feet. Following the grand opening, regular hours will be from 9:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 10 a.m.until 8 p.m.on Sundays.
A.T.J.Maxx spokesman said the McAlester store features an easy to shop layout, with bright and spacious dressing rooms and a single line queue for faster checkout.
"T.J.Maxx buyers work with thousands of top brands and designers from around the world to source the most desirable pieces at prices that work for our customers," a spokesman said." By shopping year-round, not just seasonally, our buyers take advantage of merchandise opportunities as they arise, allowing us to find the best deals on the latest trends and helping shoppers spend less on styles they love."
"As the nation’s largest off-price retailer, with more than 1,200 stores spanning 49 states and Puerto Rico, T.J.Maxx helps empower shoppers to be their most unapologetic selves by offering an ever-changing selection of high-quality, on-trend brand name and designer merchandise at an amazing value."
The Shops at McAlester Center came about through a Tax Increment Financing, or TIF agreement between developer Burk Collins & Company, the McAlester City Council and Pittsburg County commissioners.
Through the agreement, Burk Collins agreed to build and develop the shopping center at the company's expense, as well as a traffic light that's being constructed at the intersection of Fourteenth Street and U.S. Highway 69.
In return, Collins will collect 90% of the city's and county's sales taxes at the shopping center for five years or until he collects $5 million, whichever comes first.
Ridenour said the Shops at McAlester project shows how effective a TIF project can be if done correctly.
"I hope this gives a good example to the public how a TIF district can succeed," Ridenour said.
Stasiak also noted the project's success.
"It's all coming together," Stasiak said. "I'm very excited to see all the good things coming to our community."
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com.
