Time for signups, volunteers for Community Thanksgiving Dinner

It's getting closer to time for this year's Pittsburg County Community Thanksgiving Dinner — and time for those who would like to participate to go ahead and signup for the event.
Once again this year, there will be pickup meals available on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 25 at the at the Expo Center in McAlester, plus deliveries to Pittsburg County residents unable to make it to the facility to get the meals themselves. The number for the those would would like to signup to participate is 918 423-7785, with someone available to take the calls from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Monday through Friday only.
Signup calls will be taken up until noon on Nov. 24, the Wednesday preceding Thanksgiving — but organizers are asking those who want to participate to phone as soon as possible, so they will know how much food they need to prepare.
"They need to phone now, " said Jim Kelley, the retired Pittsburg County assessor who has been working with the project for years.
Once again, there are no age or income guidelines. It's open to anyone who wants to participate, withhome deliveries only available within Pittsburg County. Those county residents needing home deliveries need to give an address, along with detailed instructions, if needed, on their home's location.
For the second year in a row, because of COVID-19 concerns, there will be no sit-down dinner at a central location — not at the Expo Center, not at the Pittsburg County Office of Emergency Management, nor at the National Guard Armory. The only meals that will be served will be the in-person pickups at the Expo Center and the deliveries made to those unable to make it to the facility.
Elected officials, some of their staffs and volunteers pull together every year to make the Pittsburg County Community Thanksgiving Dinner possible. Volunteers not only help prepare the meals each year, they also help with deliveries on Thanksgiving Day. Those wanting to volunteer to make deliveries can phone the 918 423-7785 number and leave their contact information.
Volunteers will prepare the food at two different sites: The Pittsburg County Office of Emergency Management and the Expo Center.
Anyone wanting to help with the food preparation process can show up Monday morning , Nov. 22, around 9 or 10 a.am. at the Pittsburg County Office of Emergency Management, said Pittsburg County Assessor Michelle Fields.
"We will be doing all the hot food at Emergency Management," Fields said. She said other volunteers plan to be at the Expo Center around 1 p.m. Monday, with food preparations then continuing at both sites.
Volunteers can work at whichever site they prefer once work gets underway at both facilities.
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com.
