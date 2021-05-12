TiJanae’ Simmons named an EOSC Outstanding Graduate

WILBURTON — Eastern Oklahoma State College sophomore TiJanae’ Simmons of Houston, TX was named the Outstanding Business Division Graduate during the college’s 2021 commencement ceremony in Wilburton. Division Dean Brenda Strange presented the award.
One graduate from each of the seven college divisions is selected each year for the honor. The other 2021 Outstanding Graduates include Taylor Chambers of Tushka, OK, Agriculture Division; James Roy Cash of Broken Bow, OK, Behavioral and Social Science Division; Madelyn Burks of Crowder, OK, Language, Humanities and Education Division; Triphornia Mubaiwa of Zimbabwe, Nursing Division; Jeremy Chapman of Fort Smith, AR and Ryan Stockton of Ada, OK, Respiratory Therapy Division; and Gabriel Gibson of Blocker, OK, Science and Mathematics Division.
Simmons graduated with an associate degree in business administration and an overall 3.92 grade point average. At Eastern, she has been an active member of the Phi Theta Kappa honor society and the Business Club, where she served as president. Simmons also served as a tutor in the Business Division and Student Support Services. As a member of the Eastern’s women’s basketball team, Simmons earned several honors including honorable mention for the 2020-2021 All-America Team, first team NJCAA Region II All-Region, and NJCAA Region II Player of the Week. She was also named to the NJCAA All-Academic Team for two years. Simmons averaged 14 points, 1.9 assists and 4.3 rebounds per game this season.
TiJanae’ is the daughter of Shanika Ingraham and Kelvin Casey of Houston, TX. She is currently evaluating offers to play basketball next year as she pursues her bachelor’s degree.
