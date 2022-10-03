WILBURTON — The Eastern Oklahoma State College Alumni Association will induct three deserving graduates into its Hall of Fame during a Homecoming celebration on Friday, Nov. 11 at 6 p.m.
The 2022 inductees include Dr. Sidney Carter, Mr. Jim Fitch, and the late Senator Billy Mickle. Established in 1988, the Alumni Association Hall of Fame recognizes former students who have distinguished themselves in their profession and community.
Dr. Sidney Carter of Oklahoma City is a retired educator and administrator for several Oklahoma public schools and colleges. A 1964 graduate of then Eastern Oklahoma A&M College, Carter was an all-conference guard for the Mountaineer basketball team. During his time at Eastern, he was also a cadet in the ROTC program and this experience influenced his decision to join the United States Air Force where he served from 1967 to 1971. Carter continued his education at Langston University, earning a bachelor’s degree in education from Langston University, a master’s of education degree in guidance and counseling from Central State University, and a doctorate degree in adult and continuing education from Oklahoma State University. Carter taught in the Oklahoma City Public School System for two years before taking an administration position at Rose State College where he served 30 years. Following his retirement from Rose State, Carter taught part-time at Langston University and worked for five years as the assistant superintendent for Human Resources at Metro Technology Centers. Also an author, Carter has published one book “Broken Bow’s Black Community and Dunbar High School” and is working on several others.
Mr. Jim Fitch of Tulsa is the chief executive officer and co-founder of the Noria Corporations, the largest and most prominent consulting company, training organization and publisher in the field of lubrication and oil analysis. After earning an associate degree from Eastern in 1977, Fitch continued his education with a bachelor’s degree in industrial and systems engineering from the Georgia Institute of Technology and a master’s degree in business administration from the University of Tulsa. Fitch’s professional career includes technical consultancies for NASA on the Space Shuttle Program, Army Titan Missile Program, and the U.S. Marines Expeditionary Fighting Vehicle Program. He has hundreds of technical publications, including several books, as well as numerous patents. Fitch is also the founder and director of the International Council for Machinery Lubrication, a global nonprofit organization serving as the largest certifying body in the reliability field. For many years, he also served as the U.S. Delegate to the International Standards Organization and headed the tribology committee in developing international standards. He is also a highly sought-after speaker, giving hundreds of lectures worldwide at conferences, symposia and expositions.
The late Senator Billy Mickle of Durant is being inducted into the Hall of Fame posthumously. A 1965 graduate of Eastern, Mickle earned a bachelor’s degree from Northeastern State University before earning his juris doctorate from the Oklahoma City University School of Law. During his professional career, Mickle served as an Oklahoma Highway Patrol State Trooper, an attorney, an associate district judge for Bryan County, mayor for the City of Durant, and a managing partner of BFM Investments, LLC. In 1987, he was elected to the Oklahoma State Senate for District 6 and served until his retirement in 2002. During senate terms, Mickle served as Chairman of the Judiciary Committee and as Majority Leader of the senate for eight years. A veteran, Mickle served as a sergeant in the U.S. Marine Corp. with a tour of duty in the Vietnam War. Mickle passed away in May 2019. During his life, he won numerous awards for his career of public service and leadership.
The Hall of Fame Celebration will include heavy hors d’oeuvres and dessert. Tickets are available online at eosc.edu/alumni for $50 each. For additional information about Eastern’s Alumni Association or the Hall of Fame event, contact Teresa Brady, executive director of the EOSC Foundation and Alumni Relations, at 918-465-1761.
