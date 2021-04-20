McAlester residents, the mayor, and law enforcement officials said justice was served after a jury found a former Minneapolis police officer guilty in George Floyd's death.
Jurors hearing the case at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis found Derek Chauvin guilty of all counts — second-degree murder, third-degree and second-degree manslaughter on the second day of deliberations.
Chauvin was charged with murder when Floyd died after Chauvin crouched with his knee on Floyd's neck for more than nine minutes on a Minneapolis street on May 25, 2020.
Nationwide reaction came swiftly after learning of the verdict, including from McAlester Police Chief Kevin Hearod.
Based on watching the video that showed Chauvin with his knee on Floyd's neck for more than nine minutes, along with short sections of the trial testimony he got to see, Hearod agreed with the jury.
"This is justice," Hearod said. He said there was no justifiable reason for Chauvin's actions.
In his 32 years in law enforcement, Hearod said he's never been trained to take actions similar to those of Chauvin.
"I've never had any instructor instruct me to put my knee on somebody's neck," Hearod said. "There's no excuse for it.
"It's an intentional act on his part," Hearod said. Chauvin may not have intended to kill Floyd, but sitting with his knee on somebody's neck is inexcusable, the police chief said. "Another officer should have stopped it."
Hearod said the McAlester Police Department has two certified self-defense instructors on the force.
"It's never been taught," Hearod said of applying force to the neck. "In use of force policy, there's never been an instruction like that."
He said the jury didn't take very long to reach its verdict given that the trial lasted for three weeks.
"They looked at the evidence and they reached their verdict," Hearod said. "We have to move on."
MarChello Bell, a 38-year-old McAlester resident, said he believed justice was served in the Chauvin case, but said it doesn’t bring back other Black people fatally killed by police officers nationwide.
Data recorded by the Washington Post shows Black Americans are killed by police at more than twice the rate of whites nationwide, despite accounting for less than 13% of the U.S. population.
Bell said he hopes the nation can move toward more racial equality after the death of George Floyd — and it can start in communities like McAlester.
“There are so many stereotypes that we can simply breakdown through a conversation, through a meeting of minds, through a picnic in the park with people gathering around,” Bell said. “You would be amazed at how many people in this town feel the same way; they’ve just been going about it in different avenues because of what they’ve been socially programed to believe.”
Bell is a member of the Michael J. Hunter Park Project, which advocates for the revitalization of a McAlester park named after a Black military veteran who was the city’s first native to die while serving in Vietnam. Bell is also president of McAlester’s Community Garden board, which he first joined as a member in 2016 and said is a way to promote unity through food.
After nationwide divisiveness following George Floyd’s death, Bell said he hopes the community and nation can grow together.
“These things can happen, humans are dope — I just want us to really remember how cool we are so we can all just get this done so much easier,” Bell said.
District 18 District Attorney Chuck Sullivan said the law allowing Chauvin to be convicted on three separate counts of murder regarding one individual must be unique to Minnesota. The law does not allow that in Oklahoma, he said.
"The jury heard the evidence and deliberated it," Sullivan said. Chauvin was given due process, the district attorney said.
"Was justice served? You have to say 'yes.' What more can be said regarding the horrible tragedy? It's a tragedy for everyone involved, including the officer," Sullivan said.
"We have a system in place," said Sullivan. "Absolutely, justice was done. The system was allowed to work."
McAlester resident Loise Washington, who worked for former U.S. House Speaker Carl Albert in Washington D.C. then served as his chief of staff after he returned to McAlester, also reacted to the verdict.
"We're pro-law enforcement in our household," Washington said, but they do not want police to commit criminal actions.
She said it's important for people to feel they are protected by law enforcement.
"We want to feel we are able to walk the street without being victimized because of our skin," she said.
Washington said she felt very pleased by the verdict.
"My immediate thought was, you have the question 'What does justice look like?' I really didn't have an answer." Washington said she has an answer now.
"I watched the trial day and night," Washington said, referring to the televised trial coverage as well as commentaries on it. After watching the guilty verdicts returned in the Chauvin trial, Washington said she can now say that's what justice looks like.
"I think it was a correct verdict — for everybody, not just for Black people," she said. She noted people of all races and from different parts of the world were involved in the fight for justice for George Floyd.
"So many people have got involved in the fight because it affects everyone," Washington said. "Justice should have no color.
"We are not anti-police," she said. "There are so many police officers who came out and spoke against what this rogue cop did." No one dislikes a bad cop more than a good cop, she said.
"These good officers of the law came out and spoke against what they saw as an injustice," Washington said. "I hope this verdict brings a calm across our nation."
Washington said she received a number of texts from her friends regarding the verdict, including many from her white friends who agreed with it.
Hearod and Sullivan participated in a march held last year, led by Rev. Anthony Washington, who is married to Loise. Anthony Washington led the march down Carl Albert Parkway in McAlester on June 2020, about a week after Floyd's death in Minneapolis.
Approximately 300 people participated in the peaceful demonstration, including McAlester Mayor John Browne.
They completed a march that began on Strong Boulevard and then headed west down Carl Albert Parkway to South Main Street.
During the 2020 peaceful procession, Anthony Washington held a sign with the name of George Floyd written on it. At one point, some of the marchers began chanting "I can't breathe" — the words Floyd had spoken as Chauvin used his knee to press Floyd's neck into the street before Floyd died.
The struggle in Minnesota that led to Floyd's death began after Floyd was accused of passing a counterfeit $20 bill at a nearby business. Police struggled with Floyd as they tried to place him in a squad car following his arrest and Chauvin arrived as backup. Floyd ended up lying on the street, with Chauvin pressing his knee down on Floyd's neck.
Jurors in the Chauvin trial consisted of six white individuals and another six who are black or multiracial.
“It’s sad that the divisiveness Chauvin’s actions created in the country,” Browne said. “While the actions of one bad officer do not reflect on the police force as a whole, especially the McAlester police force, justice has been done.”
Browne said he has faith in the justice system and McAlester’s police force.
“We’re fortunate in our community that while we’re not perfect by any means, that we have good relationships and communication between the police and all citizens,” Browne said.
Loise Washington said she believes better days are ahead.
"I believe better days are coming, but this is not the end," Washington said. "We have to remain mindful and vigilant in calling out injustice wherever we see it."
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com and Adrian O' Hanlon III at aohanlon@mcalesternews.com.
