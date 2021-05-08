McAlester, OK (74501)

Today

A few clouds with an isolated thunderstorm possible after midnight. Low 71F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

A few clouds with an isolated thunderstorm possible after midnight. Low 71F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Higher wind gusts possible.