The Choctaw Nation Election Board details how eligible Choctaw tribal members can vote in the upcoming tribal council elections. More information can be found by visiting www.choctawnation.com/vote
1. What do I need to bring with me to vote in person?
On Election Day, July 10, 2021, the voter will provide the voting location board with his/her name and address. The voter must present an ID issued by the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma (photo or non-photo) showing full name and date of birth or a photo ID issued by another government.
2. Where do I vote?
Voters may cast a ballot during hours of operation at any open voting location regardless of the district. The exact voting locations will be announced by the tribe at a later date. Voting locations are usually located at Choctaw Nation community centers across the tribe's 10-and-a-half area.
3. How does mail-in voting work?
Mail-in ballots will be sent to each eligible voters in June. The ballots, when mailed to the voter, shall be accompanied by a plain opaque envelope marked “BALLOT”, and a pre- addressed postage paid affidavit envelope for voter’s convenience. The return envelope will have the mailing address for the Election Board on it. Mail-in ballots must be received and processed by the U.S. Postal Service office in Durant by 4:30 p.m. July 9.
4. How does early in-person voting work?
Early voting will begin Friday, July 9 at each voting center. The voter must present an ID issued by the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma (photo or non-photo) showing full name and date of birth or a photo ID issued by another government. Early voting will be from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
5. Do I have to re-register before each Tribal Election in order to vote?
No, if all information is correct on your Voter Registration Certificate. Regardless of whether you live in or out of Choctaw Nation boundaries, a ballet for your affiliated council district and Chief election will be mailed to your current mailing address on file with Voter Registration; or, you may go to your nearest voting location.
