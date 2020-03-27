5 THINGS TO KNOW: State preparing to roll out REAL ID

The Oklahoma Department of Public Safety gives information on REAL ID. The REAL ID Act covers 56 jurisdictions, including all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and the U.S. Territories of Puerto Rico, the Virgin Islands, Guam, American Samoa, and the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands.
1. What is REAL ID?
REAL ID is a coordinated effort by the states and the federal government to improve the reliability and accuracy of state-issued identification documents, with the intent of inhibiting terrorists’ ability to evade detection by using fraudulent identification.
The REAL ID Act of 2005 established minimum standards for the production and issuance of state-issued driver’s licenses and identification cards and authorized grants to assist states in implementing the requirements. The Act prohibited federal agencies from accepting driver’s licenses and ID cards from states unless DHS standards were met. Official uses included accessing federal facilities, entering nuclear power plants, and boarding federally regulated commercial aircraft.
In 2007, the Oklahoma Legislature passed a law prohibiting DPS from implementing this REAL ID Act, specifically prohibiting DPS from implementing any provisions that would comply with this federal law.
In 2017, HB1845 was passed by legislators, allowing DPS to come into compliance with the REAL ID Act of 2005.
2. Has Oklahoma received an extension from the Department of Homeland Security that will allow us to use our current driver’s licenses to board commercial aircraft and enter federal facilities?
YES. Oklahoma has received a final extension, allowing our citizens to continue use their current driver’s licenses or ID cards for these purposes through September 18, 2020.
3. Now that we have an extension through September 18, 2020, what happens in Oklahoma?
It is estimated that the Oklahoma Department of Public Safety will begin issuing REAL ID documents April 30, 2020, at selected locations across the state. REAL ID driver’s licenses and ID cards will be available to all Oklahomans statewide by August 31, 2020.
Starting October 1, 2020, a REAL ID-compliant driver’s license or other federally accepted form of identification will be required for commercial airline travel and entrance to federal facilities..
4. Do I have to get a REAL ID-compliant card?
No. Oklahoma will allow individuals to choose between a REAL ID driver’s license/ID card and a non-compliant driver’s license/ID card. If a person chooses to get a non-compliant license or card, they will need to present alternative forms of identification, such as a U.S. passport, accepted by the agency or facility in question. Some agencies or facilities may have additional requirements to accommodate individuals lacking the correct ID documents.
NOTE: Non-compliant licenses/cards will NOT be accepted by the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) when boarding a commercial aircraft, starting October 1, 2020.TSA currently accepts other forms of identity documents, such as passports or permanent residency cards, and will continue to do so.
5. What is the cost for a REAL ID-compliant driver’s license or ID card?
A $5.00 increase was signed into law in 2017 and implemented to pay for REAL ID.
