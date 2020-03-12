With many public schools and colleges in the state holding spring break on March 16-20, the Oklahoma State Department of Health issues a COVID-19 Spring Break Travel Advisory.
1 What should employees do if they're going on vacation during spring break?
If you will be traveling over spring break, the OSDH recommends establishing a protocol with your employer before you travel in case you would be in a situation where a quarantine would be necessary upon your return. That could be bringing a work laptop, necessary work supplies and materials to your home, or even setting up telephone or digital conferencing as appropriate.
2 How can travelers focus on prevention?
If you are traveling for spring break, it is a good idea to focus on prevention through the following methods:
• Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
• Avoid touching your eyes, nose,and mouth with unwashed hands.
• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
• Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
• Clean and disinfect frequently-touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.
3 What countries or vacation activities should be avoided?
As spring break nears, please be aware that the OSDH is currently recommending that people avoid non-essential travel to those countries with a Centers for Disease Control travel advisory, including: China, Iran, South Korea and Italy. Avoiding travel to Japan is also recommended if you are an older adult or if you have any chronic health conditions. If you do happen to visit one of those destinations, we recommend that you stay home for 14 days upon return.
It is also advised to avoid all cruise travel at this time.
4 What about prevention during air travel?
Because of how air circulates and is filtered on airplanes, most viruses and other germs do not spread easily on airplanes. Although the risk of infection on an airplane is low, travelers should try to avoid contact with sick passengers and wash their hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer that contain 60%–95% alcohol.
5 What should people do when returning home?
The Oklahoma State Department of Health encourages anyone who returns from a country with travel restrictions, or anyone who is experiencing flu-like symptoms, to self-quarantine for 14 days and report any concerning symptoms to a health care provider or call the OSDH Call Center at 877-215-8336. For confirmed COVID-19 infections, reported illnesses have ranged from people being mildly sick to people being severely ill. Symptoms can include: Fever (100.4 or higher), cough and shortness of breath.
Symptoms of COVID-19 may appear in as few as two days or as long as 14 after exposure.
