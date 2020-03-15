The Federal Trade Commission gives information on how to protect yourself while using mobile payment apps like CashApp, Venmo, or Zelle. 

1 Never send money to anyone you don’t recognize.

2 If you get a cash request from someone you do recognize.

Call or contact them using a number you know to be right. Confirm they made the request before you send money – even if you’ve sent them money through the app before.

3 When you use an app for the first time.

It will usually ask permission to access information on your device – like your contacts – to make payments easier.

If you’re not comfortable with that, deny access or uninstall the app.

4 Read your bank statements closely and regularly.

Ask the app company and your bank to reverse any transactions you didn’t authorize.

5 Find out more about mobile payments and securing your mobile device.

And, as always, if you’ve experienced a money transfer scam or other fraud, report it to the FTC at ftccomplaintassisstant.gov

