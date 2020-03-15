The Federal Trade Commission gives information on how to protect yourself while using mobile payment apps like CashApp, Venmo, or Zelle.
1 Never send money to anyone you don’t recognize.
2 If you get a cash request from someone you do recognize.
Call or contact them using a number you know to be right. Confirm they made the request before you send money – even if you’ve sent them money through the app before.
3 When you use an app for the first time.
It will usually ask permission to access information on your device – like your contacts – to make payments easier.
If you’re not comfortable with that, deny access or uninstall the app.
4 Read your bank statements closely and regularly.
Ask the app company and your bank to reverse any transactions you didn’t authorize.
5 Find out more about mobile payments and securing your mobile device.
And, as always, if you’ve experienced a money transfer scam or other fraud, report it to the FTC at ftccomplaintassisstant.gov.
