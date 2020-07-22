Information from McAlester Public Schools details the traditional, virtual, distance, and blended options available to students for the 2020-2021 academic year.
1. What do these terms mean?
Traditional is courses taking place on-site in MPS classrooms.
Virtual means courses taking place completely in a virtual environment.
Distance learning is a pilot program for courses taking place in a virtual environment.
Blended courses combine virtual, distance and in-person instruction.
2. Will students be meeting on campus?
Traditional: yes
Virtual: no
Distance: no
Blended: maybe
3. Are there scheduled class meeting times?
Traditional: yes
Virtual: yes, students must check-in on Fridays
Distance: yes
Blended: yes
4. Will students be able to participate in extra-curricular activities?
Traditional: yes
Virtual: yes
Distance: yes
Blended:yes
5. How is the curriculum delivered?
Traditional: MPS teacher driven through Google Classroom
Virtual: Student driven through Edgenuity
Distance: MPS teacher driven through Google Classroom
Blended: Blended
6. What are the advantages to each option?
Traditional: Interaction with peers and teachers; consistent schedule and routine
Virtual: Time to process content and respond; students can repeat lectures
Distance: Flexible scheduling; lessens exposure to viruses
Blended: Flexible scheduling; more course offerings
