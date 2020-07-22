McAlester high school

McAlester High School.

 Staff file photo

Information from McAlester Public Schools details the traditional, virtual, distance, and blended options available to students for the 2020-2021 academic year.

1. What do these terms mean?

Traditional is courses taking place on-site in MPS classrooms.

Virtual means courses taking place completely in a virtual environment.

Distance learning is a pilot program for courses taking place in a virtual environment.  

Blended courses combine virtual, distance and in-person instruction.

2. Will students be meeting on campus?

Traditional: yes

Virtual: no

Distance: no

Blended: maybe

3. Are there scheduled class meeting times?

Traditional: yes

Virtual: yes, students must check-in on Fridays

Distance: yes

Blended: yes

4. Will students be able to participate in extra-curricular activities?

Traditional: yes

Virtual: yes

Distance: yes

Blended:yes

5. How is the curriculum delivered?

Traditional: MPS teacher driven through Google Classroom

Virtual: Student driven through Edgenuity

Distance: MPS teacher driven through Google Classroom

Blended: Blended

6. What are the advantages to each option?

Traditional: Interaction with peers and teachers; consistent schedule and routine

Virtual: Time to process content and respond; students can repeat lectures

Distance: Flexible scheduling; lessens exposure to viruses

Blended: Flexible scheduling; more course offerings

Tags

Recommended for you