The U.S. Small Business Administration details how to apply for a disaster loan and how it can help.
1. What are disaster loans?
The SBA provides low-interest, long-term disaster loans to businesses of all sizes, private non-profit organizations, homeowners, and renters to repair or replace uninsured/underinsured disaster damaged property. SBA disaster loans offer an affordable way for individuals and businesses to recover from declared disasters.
2. How can I apply?
Apply: 1) online; 2) in-person at a disaster center; or 3) by mail. Apply online at the SBA’s secure website disasterloan.sba.gov/ela.
3. How much can I borrow?
Businesses of any size can borrow up to $2 million for physical damage. As a small business, small agricultural cooperative, small business engaged in aquaculture, or private non-profit organization you may borrow up to $2 million for Economic Injury.
A small business can apply for a maximum business loan (physical and EIDL) of $2 million. A homeowner can borrow up to $200,000 to repair/replace a disaster-damaged primary residence. A homeowner or renter can borrow up to $40,000 to repair/replace damaged personal property.
4. What's the next step?
SBA reviews your credit before conducting an inspection to verify your losses. An SBA verifier will estimate the total physical loss to your disaster damaged property.
A loan officer will determine your eligibility and works with you to provide all the necessary information needed. SBA can make a loan while your insurance recovery is pending. Our goal is to arrive at a decision on your application within two to three weeks.
5. How is the loan closed and how do I get reimbursed?
SBA will prepare and send your Loan Closing Documents to you for your signature. Once we receive your signed Loan Closing Documents, an initial disbursement will be made to you within five days: $25,000 for physical damage, and $25,000 for economic injury.
A case manager will be assigned to work with you to help you meet all loan conditions. They will also schedule subsequent disbursements until you receive the full loan amount.
