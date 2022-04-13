Pittsburg County Election Board Secretary Tonya Barnes and the Oklahoma State Election Board detail more about that candidate filing period.
1 What are filing fees for state and federal offices?
Filing fees are $2,000 for governor and U.S. Senator and $1,000 for U.S. representative. Also,filing fees are $1,000 for candidates for state attorney general, state treasurer, superintendent of public instruction, state auditor and inspector, commissioner of labor, insurance commissioner and corporation commissioner.
Fees are $750 for state representative and $500 for district attorney, district judge and associate district judge.
2 and where do candidates file for those posts
Candidates for all state and federal offices file for office at the Oklahoma State Election Board Office in Oklahoma City, at 2300 N.Lincoln Blvd., Room G28, at the state Capitol Building.
3 What are qualifications for state offices?
Qualifications for state offices include:
• District attorney — All 27 district attorney offices are up for election and are considered state offices, so candidates will file in Oklahoma City.
Oklahoma Statutes state: "Any person, otherwise, qualified, who has been a resident of the state for two years, a registered voter in the district and a resident residing within such district for at least six months immediately preceding the filing period, a duly-licensed attorney for at least five years and at least 28 years of age prior to the date of filing for the office, shall be eligible to hold the office of district attorney. The district attorney shall reside in the district from which the district attorney was elected from the term of office."
• State representative: All 101 seats in the state House of Representatives are up for election. Oklahoma statutes state: "Members of the House of Representatives shall be at least 21 years of age at the time of their election. they shall be qualified electors in their respective counties or districts and shall reside in their respective counties or districts during their term of office.
To file as a candidate for the House of Representatives, a person must have been a registered voter and a resident residing in such district no later than Dec. 31, 2021. Any member of the House of Representatives whose district has been changed by redistricting may change residence with the intent of becoming qualified to seek reelection in such district in the first election applicable to such district following redistricting without thereby being deemed to have vacated his or her existing office.
• District judge, associate district judge: "Each district judge shall have had prior to election or appointment, a minimum of four years experience as licensed practicing attorney, or as a judge of a court of record, or both within the state of Oklahoma and shall be a qualified elector of the respective district; and shall have such additional qualifications as may be prescribed by statute.
Each associate district judge shall be an attorney licensed to practice in the state of Oklahoma and an elector at the time of filing, and shall have such additional qualifications as prescribed by statute. Both district judges and associate district judges shall continue to be licensed attorneys while in office.
No person shall be eligible for appointment to, or election to, the office of associate district judge, unless he has a minimum of two years experience as a licensed practicing attorney, or as a judge of a court of record of a combination thereof, within the state of Oklahoma.
To file as a candidate for the office of district judge or associate district judge, one must have been a registered voter and actual resident of the appropriate county for at least six months prior to the first day of the filing period.
• Governor and other state offices: "No person shall be eligible to the office of governor, lieutenant governor,state auditor and inspector, attorney general, state treasurer, superintendent of public instruction except a citizen of the United States, at the age of not less than 31 years and who shall have been 10 years, next preceding his or her election, or appointment, a qualified elector of this state."
• Insurance commissioner: "The insurance commissioner of the state of Oklahoma, shall be at least 25 years of age and and a resident of Oklahoma for at least five and have had at least five years experience in the insurance industry in administration, sales, servicing or regulation. The insurance commissioner shall not be financially interested, directly or indirectly, in any insurer, agency or insurance transaction, except as a policyholder or claimant under a policy."
• Corporation commissioner: "To be a resident citizen of this state for over two years preceding the next election, and qualified voter under the Constitution and laws, and not less than 30 years of age; nor shall such commissioners be directly or indirectly interested in any railroad, street railway, traction line, canal, steam boat, pipeline, car line, sleeping car line, car association, express line, telephone or telegraph line, operated for hire, in this state, or out of it, or any stock, bond mortgage, security or earnings any such railroad, street railway, traction line, steam boat, pipeline, car line, sleeping car line, car association, express line telephone or telegraph line, compress or elevator companies."
If any corporation commissioner later becomes "so interested" the office will become vacant.
4 What are qualifications for federal offices?
• U.S. representative: "No person shall be a representative who shall not have attained an age of 25 years and have been seven years a citizen of the United States and who shall not, when elected, be an inhabitant of that state in which he shall be chosen."
• U.S. senator: No person shall be a representative who shall not have attained an age of 30 years and have been nine years a citizen of the United States and who shall not, when elected, be an inhabitant of that state in which he shall be chosen."
