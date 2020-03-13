5 THINGS TO KNOW: Does Pittsburg County have coronavirus test kits?

Infection preventionist Amy Rember and McAlester Regional Health Center officials detail coronavirus testing and preparation.
1. Do we have coronavirus test kits in Pittsburg County?
Yes. We have 250 collection kits at MRHC and ordered 500 more.
2. What should someone do if they think they have coronavirus symptoms?
They should call their primary care physician first. That's what the state's telling everybody to do because 85% of the patients, they're trying to treat at home, so only 15% is being hospitalized.
3. What are some tips to help prevent spreading the disease?
Wash your hands, use hand sanitizer frequently, cough into the elbow and don't touch your T-zone — that's what the CDC is calling the eyes, nose and mouth. And if you're sick, stay at home — don't go out.
4. What are tips for when I have to touch highly touched surfaces?
Carry hand sanitizer with you for when you have to touch handles or surfaces. It needs to be at least 60% alcohol and use it anytime you touch the door handle or touch an elevator button or anything else.
5. ow long can coronavirus survive on the surface?
They're not for sure — I've seen five days, I've seen five hours, I've seen nine days. So they're not for sure. So the best thing is just to be mindful of what you're touching and if there's a possibility of it being dirty, then use your hand sanitizer unless you can use soap and water first.
