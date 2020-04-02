Services such as eBooks, Ancestry searches, tutoring, movies, and more are available from the McAlester Public Library and area libraries in the Southeastern Public Library System of Oklahoma.
Note, this service is available to residents with a library card. Customers who do not have a card but wish to access these resources from home can receive one for free by calling their local SEPLSO library.
The McAlester Public Library can be reached at 918-426-0930; the Hartshorne Public Library, 918-297-2113 and the Latimer County Public Library can be reached at 918-465-3751. Phone numbers for other area libraries can be found at oklibrary.net.
How to download eBook apps that the SEPLSO supports:
Libby App:
Install the Libby app from the app store on Android, Apple, or Windows 10 device or visit www.libbyapp.com. Follow prompts to find your library and sign in with valid library card. You can then browse the library’s collection. Books will automatically download for offline reading. Books can also be transferred to
Hoopla App:
Download the Hoopla digital app on Android or Apple devices. Sign up with library card. You can now search and borrow eBooks, comics, music, movies, and TV shows.
From Ellen Barlow at the McAlester Public Library, “Southeastern Library System added more features to our online databases. Books, movies, and documentaries are available. Keep your student engaged with Gale Virtual for Kids, Middle School and High School with learning programs in all subjects. Ages 0-6 will enjoy a fun learning experiences with Miss Humble Bee’s Academy and Tumble Books. Teens will also enjoy a new site labeled as Teen Book Cloud.”
“Adults, we have not forgotten you. A new site has been added, Romance Book Cloud. Read to your hearts content. You can also enjoy our standard items of audio books, E-books, and magazines. There are many educational opportunities to be found on our online services. If you need assistance, or a library card, we are here to help.”
Services can be used by visiting oklibrary.net
