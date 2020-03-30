The Oklahoma Educational Television Authority provides information on distance learning television programming through a partnership with the Oklahoma State Department of Education.
1. On which channel is OETA’s distance learning programming?
We are broadcasting distance learning programming on OETA WORLD. It’s available for free, over the air, and carried by some satellite/cable providers. Learn more here. This is in addition to OETA’s regular PBS KIDS programming on the primary channel and the 24/7 PBS KIDS channel.
2. What if OETA isn’t available in my area via antenna or I’m having reception issues?
Students and teachers will need a VHF/UHF digital antenna to receive OETA over-the-air. They usually cost about $30. It’s best to place the antenna on an exterior wall or near a window. For more assistance with reception, please call (405) 841-9209.
3. Are these programs available online/streaming?
PBS KIDS content is available to stream at PBSKIDS.org or through the PBS KIDS app. Other programs may be available to stream for free at PBS.org. However, others may be available to stream only through PBS Passport, which is a benefit that comes with supporting OETA for $5/month. A PBS Passport program is indicated by a blue icon in the top left corner of the title art. Clips or segments from on-air programming may be available to watch online at oeta.pbslearningmedia.org.
4. Will EL (English Learners) materials be made available on-air and/or online?
We only schedule this educational block one week in advance, but it’s unlikely that any Spanish language programming will be available on-air. We are working with what’s made available to use through public media distributors that connect to student learning goals by grade levels. However, many clips from programs and lessons are available in Spanish and other languages through PBS LearningMedia.
5. What if we don’t have internet access?
Our educational programming block on OETA WORLD does not require an internet connection. You can receive the channel with a simple digital antenna.
