The camera brand Nikon is offering free access to photography classes online throughout the month of April. Here is a list of some of the classes offered that average 45 minutes long:
1. Fundamentals of Photography
Take control of your photography. Nikon School instructor and professional photographer Reed Hoffmann will help you go beyond your camera’s Auto mode and master the fundamentals of photography. With in-depth explanations of each topic followed by hands-on demonstrations, you’ll learn the skills to take your photography to the next level—no matter what type or brand of camera you shoot.
2. Exploring Dynamic Landscape Photography
Learn how to make a picture, not just take one. Professional Photographer Taylor Glenn will teach you his tips and techniques for crafting a beautiful landscape photograph. Follow Taylor as he makes stunning landscape images, while learning the skills to transform your photography—no matter what type or brand of camera you shoot.
3. Discovering Macro Photography
Professional Photographer and Nikon Ambassador Joey Terrill will teach you the techniques and secrets for making amazing macro photographs of objects large and small. Learn the different way of seeing, of engaging your mind that you’ll use to create beautiful macro photos.
4. Beyond the Fundamentals of Photography
Go beyond the fundamentals with Nikon School instructor and professional photographer Reed Hoffmann to get a real understanding of how your camera works and how you can utilize your DSLR features to increase your creativity and create a wide variety of images. With easy to understand explanations and hands-on demonstrations, you’ll learn the skills to take your photography to an entirely different level—no matter what type or brand of camera you shoot.
5. Environmental Portraiture
Professional Photographer and Nikon Ambassador Joey Terrill will teach you how to define an environmental portrait that reveals a story about your subject in their environment. Joey will teach you how to create environmental portraits using available and Speedlight flash, how to select the right lens for the photograph and how best to direct your subjects in a clear, positive way that builds trust between you.
A full list of classes and information how to enroll can be found at www.online.nikonschool.com
