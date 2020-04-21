NASA details a new internet and social media special, NASA at Home, that offers global discoveries, research, and exploration for your viewing from home.
NASA at Home brings together a repository of binge-worthy videos and podcasts, engaging E-books on a variety of topics, do-it-yourself projects, and virtual and augmented reality tours, which include the agency’s Hubble Space Telescope and International Space Station, and an app that puts you in the pilot’s seat of a NASA aircraft.
NASA at Home will feature ongoing opportunities to interact and hear from agency experts, like record-breaking astronaut Christina Koch reading children’s books at 3 p.m. CDT on weekdays on Instagram live as part of educational and STEM activity for students.
NASA Television is running programming 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays, and broadcasting around-the-clock with recent mission events and news, conversations with astronauts on the International Space Station, educational looks at science, technology and exploration topics, and historical programs from the agency’s storied past.
The agency also has opportunities for citizen scientists to contribute to real ongoing research, from our solar system’s backyard to your own backyard. This includes searching for brown dwarfs and planets in our outer solar system and helping track changes in clouds, water, plants, and other life in support of climate research.
NASA will also provide access to everything from formal lesson plans for teachers and parents to amazing imagery and stories about how science and exploration help the world.
For more information or to begin using NASA at Home, visit www.nasa.gov/nasa-at-home-for-kids-and-families
