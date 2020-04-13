Google gives information on how to use the video call program Google Duo.

1. To get started, open the Duo app on your Android device and tap a name to call.

2. Choose video call or Voice call Audio to make the call.

3. When done with the call, tap end call.

4. If you have a Google Home device connected to your Duo account, you can call it from the app:

• On your Android device, open the Duo app.

• At the top of your contact list, tap Call Home.

5. Duo will call any Google Home device you’re signed in to, like Smart Displays with Google Assistant.

Important: Your Google Assistant language must be set to English US, English UK, Canadian English, or French Canadian.

