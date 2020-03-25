Netflix Party gives information on how to use its new feature that is a new way to watch Netflix with your friends online.
1. Install Netflix Party
To install Netflix Party, start off by clicking the "Install Netflix Party" button on this page. Once you are redirected to the Chrome Web Store, click "Add to Chrome" to finish installing Netflix Party.
2. Open a Video in Netflix
Go to Netflix's website. Choose any show you would like to watch and start playing the video.
3. Create your party
To create your party, click on the red "NP" icon located next to the address bar. Then click "Start Party" to get the party started, and share the party URL to invite friends.
4. Join a Netflix Party
To join a party click on the party URL, which will redirect to Netflix's website. Then click on the "NP" button next to the address bar, and you should automatically join the party.
