If you’re struggling with pains or stiffness while working from home, here are three ways to make your home office more comfortable and efficient.
1. Kneeling chairs can help posture.
Traditional office chairs weaken abdominal muscles over time, but a backless ergonomic kneeling chair can help strengthen muscles and improve posture. Make sure to get one with cushions thick enough to support your knees and shins.
2. Wrist support is crucial.
Working at a computer can bring discomfort in the wrists and forearms, which can contribute to carpal tunnel syndrome. Consider a memory foam mouse pad and a keyboard rest to support the wrists while you work.
3. Give your feet a rest.
A traditional office chair might not offer the proper foot height and contribute to misalignment. A foot rest cushion can elevate your feet and keep you more comfortable by reducing some pressure while you work from home.
